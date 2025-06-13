MEXC Exchange
SEC Undermines Legitimacy of Crypto Oversight, Watchdog Warns
The SEC is under fire from Better Markets for sidelining public rulemaking in crypto oversight, raising alarms over transparency failures and investor risks. SEC Accused of Undermining Public Accountability With Informal Crypto Policies Policy advocacy group Better Markets, a nonprofit organization focused on financial market reform and public interest protection, submitted a comment letter to […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 11:30
Acting Chairman of the U.S. CFTC: Compliance requirements will not be relaxed just because the Trump administration promises to support the crypto industry
PANews reported on June 13 that according to CoinDesk, Caroline Pham, acting chairperson of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said at the Coinbase Annual Summit that despite the
PANews
2025/06/13 11:29
CFTC’s Pham says it won’t give ‘easy street’ to anybody, crypto included
CFTC acting chair Caroline Pham says the agency won't ease up on crypto just because the Trump administration has pledged to support the industry.
PANews
2025/06/13 11:27
Iranian senior officials responded to Israeli attacks one after another: severe punishment, heavy price
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi, Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Shekarchi told Iranian state television that Israel and the United States will pay a "heavy
PANews
2025/06/13 11:20
JD Group executives: It is recommended to use offshore RMB stablecoins to promote the internationalization of the RMB
PANews reported on June 13 that JD Group Chief Economist Shen Jianguang and JD Group Senior Research Director Zhu Taihui published an article titled "Promoting RMB Internationalization with Offshore RMB
PANews
2025/06/13 11:12
The crypto market suffered a heavy blow, ETH fell more than 10%, and BTC fell below $104,000
PANews reported on June 13 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, Israel's attack on Iran and other factors, the crypto
PANews
2025/06/13 11:11
Coinbase Research Report: Three Major Themes of the Crypto Market in the Second Half of 2025
By David Duong Compiled and edited by: BitpushNews The trend of companies purchasing crypto assets with leveraged financing may trigger systemic risks in the medium and long term, such as
PANews
2025/06/13 11:00
In addition to Bank of America and U.S. Bancorp, Fifth Third Bank also expressed its interest in exploring the stablecoin space
PANews reported on June 13 that according to American Banker Daily, at a conference hosted by Morgan Stanley this week, executives from Bank of America (BofA), Fifth Third Bank and
PANews
2025/06/13 10:54
Solana dips 10% despite DeFi Development Corp's plan to raise $5 billion to boost SOL treasury
Solana (SOL) is down 10% on Thursday after DeFi Development Corporation (DFDV) announced an equity line of credit agreement with RK Capital Management to raise $5 billion in sales of its shares to stack additional SOL.
Fxstreet
2025/06/13 10:50
A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours
PANews reported on June 13 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "a giant whale/institution that made a profit of US$30.45 million through two ETH waves" used 127
PANews
2025/06/13 10:49
