Robert Kiyosaki And Ray Dalio Warn Los Angeles Riots Signal Civil War—Kiyosaki Says Save ”Gold, Silver, And Bitcoin”
The Los Angeles riots have ignited fears of escalating social unrest, prompting Robert Kiyosaki and Ray Dalio to link the events to the possible onset of a civil war fueled
GOLD
$0.00000000000025
-19.35%
LINK
$15.67
-3.45%
RAY
$2.48
-6.20%
Insidebitcoins
2025/06/10 23:18
Ripple intends to use XRPFi to activate XRP's market value of 100 billion yuan and fill the gap in the DeFi ecosystem
XRPFi, the combination of XRP and decentralized finance (DeFi), is being seen by more and more practitioners as a new path to activate XRP, a long-established crypto asset, and drive the growth of the XRPL and Ripple ecosystem.
MORE
$0.10029
+0.52%
XRP
$2.7915
-6.62%
DEFI
$0.002022
+1.15%
PANews
2025/06/10 17:30
PA Daily | South Korea's ruling party proposes legislation to allow the issuance of stablecoins; Zhao Changpeng once again becomes the richest Chinese
CICC: Stablecoins can bridge the gap between centralized credit currencies and digital currencies in the medium and long term; ZK Nation: About 760 million ZKs will be unlocked in June, and about 167 million ZKs will be unlocked every month from July until June 2028; Upbit will launch AXL in the Korean won and USDT markets.
ZK
$0.04837
-4.91%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
PANews
2025/06/10 17:30
The $500 million financing was sold out in an instant. How will Plasma, backed by Tether, build the Bitcoin financial settlement layer?
Plasma, a financial layer built on Bitcoin, with Tether providing launch liquidity and enhanced by native privacy features, is able to achieve goals that other cryptocurrency projects cannot achieve.
LAYER
$0.583
-3.15%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
PANews
2025/06/10 17:00
Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender
Paraguay President Santiago Peña has disowned a post from his official X account that falsely claimed the country had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. His office said the official X
Insidebitcoins
2025/06/10 16:49
Arca accuses Circle of betrayal: Why did the IPO feast abandon its crypto allies and favor Wall Street?
“Circle completely and willfully ignored its customers with this IPO. They were only interested in making a quick buck.”
QUICK
$0.01977
-2.51%
ARCA
$0.01481
+2.06%
BUCK
$0.0018726
+1.13%
WHY
$0.00000002361
+1.98%
PANews
2025/06/10 13:20
The influence economy of crypto Twitter: How a small number of accounts control the narrative
CT is actually a complex influence economy with concentrated power and undisclosed economic incentives.
CT
$0.0000049
-10.90%
POWER
$0.01105
-1.51%
PANews
2025/06/10 11:52
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.10)
Virtuals launches audit agent IRIS on Ethereum
IRIS
$0.0006932
+0.72%
MEME
$0.001821
-6.51%
AI
$0.1142
-5.61%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
PANews
2025/06/10 10:15
The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game
Who will win among USDT, which has the largest market share, USDC, which is seeking compliance, and FRAX, which is constantly exploring the boundaries of the digital dollar?
USDC
$1.0001
-0.02%
WIN
$0.00005538
-2.62%
PANews
2025/06/09 18:16
PA Daily | Circle's US stock rose nearly 14% before the market opened; listed company Oblong raised $7.5 million to build the Bittensor ecosystem
MEET48 announced the launch of the $IDOL airdrop plan, and TGE will be launched soon; CoinShares: Ethereum received an inflow of US$296.4 million last week, marking the seventh consecutive week of inflow; Defi App (HOME) will be launched on Binance Alpha and Binance Futures.
APP
$0.003992
+2.54%
ROSE
$0.02318
-4.13%
ALPHA
$0.01416
-3.14%
IDOL
$0.0111
+2.49%
DEFI
$0.002022
+1.15%
PANews
2025/06/09 17:30
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say