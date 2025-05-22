7 details of Trump's Memecoin dinner: Sun Yuchen, the largest holder, spoke, some people bought tickets for only $1,200, and protests took place outside the venue

The $TRUMP dinner has attracted widespread attention in the crypto market. Although the guest list is mostly anonymous, seven details of this crypto political dinner can still be pieced together from public information and on-site reports. For example, the top 220 holders spent an average of $1.78 million each, with the lowest cost being only about $1,200.