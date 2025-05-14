MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The Web3 Evolution of Attention Economy: How to Activate Billions of Consumers Without Any Sense of Chain Linking?
Web3 consumer applications are struggling due to low user retention and high usage barriers. Can the "encryption incentive + attention economy" model become the key to breaking the deadlock?
Share
PANews
2025/05/15 16:24
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?
Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
WHY
$0.00000002361
+1.98%
Share
PANews
2025/05/15 14:58
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)
believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
SOL
$158.32
-3.32%
MEME
$0.001827
-6.01%
AI
$0.1141
-5.46%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/05/15 10:04
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?
Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Share
PANews
2025/05/14 18:14
"Bazaar" surpasses "Cathedral", how does cryptocurrency become the cornerstone of trust in the AI agent economy?
From a practical perspective, cryptocurrencies allow us to achieve atomicity of payments through proof of service, which means that all work must be verified to be completed before the AI agent can be paid.
AI
$0.1141
-5.46%
PAID
$0.0183
-1.61%
TRUST
$0.0005168
-0.76%
Share
PANews
2025/05/14 17:30
PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week
DeFi Development Corp. spent $23.6 million to increase its SOL holdings, bringing its total holdings to 595,988. The Synthetix community proposed to acquire the decentralized options platform Derive at a valuation of $27 million. A trader bought LAUNCHCOIN for $9,075 a month ago, which is currently worth $4.7 million.
BTC
$112,354.86
-0.83%
SOL
$158.32
-3.32%
LAUNCHCOIN
$0.064273
-10.27%
ETH
$3,402.83
-3.08%
Share
PANews
2025/05/14 17:30
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help
On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
NOT
$0.002044
-2.20%
MEME
$0.001827
-6.01%
LETSBONK
$0.03817
-0.33%
FUN
$0.010199
-7.63%
Share
PANews
2025/05/14 14:00
Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing
These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
NOT
$0.002044
-2.20%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MOVE
$0.1253
-3.98%
Share
PANews
2025/05/14 13:59
Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
MEME
$0.001827
-6.01%
TRUMP
$8.584
-2.32%
Share
PANews
2025/05/14 13:40
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)
The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
MEME
$0.001827
-6.01%
AI
$0.1141
-5.46%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/05/14 09:58
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say