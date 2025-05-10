Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions

The news that "BlackRock IBIT's annual fund inflows exceeded the world's largest gold fund" became the focus of market attention, along with Bitcoin's return to $100,000 on May 8. Bitcoin ETF took over the crypto community, making Wall Street an important buyer of Bitcoin, pushing this once marginal asset to mainstream and compliance, and also becoming a key piece of the puzzle in BlackRock's global financial landscape.