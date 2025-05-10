MEXC Exchange
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share
Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
WALLET
$0.02159
-3.27%
ALPHA
$0.01417
-2.94%
PANews
2025/05/12 15:35
Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
BTC
$112,343.41
-0.84%
ETH
$3,403.87
-3.05%
PANews
2025/05/12 14:10
Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Sentora, a DeFi project formed by the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident, completed $25 million in financing
The market focuses on payment, asset management and DeFi projects.
DEFI
$0.002021
+1.10%
PANews
2025/05/12 11:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)
AI Agents Market Value Exceeds $11 Billion
MEME
$0.001828
-5.96%
AI
$0.1142
-5.38%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
PANews
2025/05/12 10:12
Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs
In the coming week from May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
PANews
2025/05/11 21:46
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT
Trump Media & Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
MOODENG
$0.15479
-4.54%
SOL
$158.33
-3.32%
BSV
$25.41
-2.90%
AMP
$0.003367
-3.85%
ETH
$3,403.87
-3.05%
PANews
2025/05/11 17:14
Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market
TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
NOT
$0.002045
-2.15%
FLOW
$0.3504
-3.25%
PANews
2025/05/11 10:30
PA Daily | US Vice President Vance will attend the Bitcoin 2025 Summit and deliver a speech; Resolv opens airdrop registration, the deadline is May 17
Binance Alpha adds Doodles (DOOD); Lido will launch dual governance to reduce governance risks; Telegram launches a gift market based on TON blockchain NFT; Coinbase launches 24/7 Bitcoin and Ethereum futures trading services.
DOOD
$0.002948
-8.70%
TON
$3.53
-1.56%
RESOLV
$0.16279
-8.14%
ALPHA
$0.01417
-2.94%
VICE
$0.01295
+1.64%
PANews
2025/05/10 17:11
Insider revelations: How was Trump tricked by Ballard's encrypted propaganda post?
From close friend to outcast in the White House, how did lobbying firm owner Ballard anger Trump?
WHITE
$0.0004887
+1.30%
HOUSE
$0.013647
-6.16%
TRUMP
$8.584
-2.32%
PANews
2025/05/10 10:00
Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions
The news that "BlackRock IBIT's annual fund inflows exceeded the world's largest gold fund" became the focus of market attention, along with Bitcoin's return to $100,000 on May 8. Bitcoin ETF took over the crypto community, making Wall Street an important buyer of Bitcoin, pushing this once marginal asset to mainstream and compliance, and also becoming a key piece of the puzzle in BlackRock's global financial landscape.
GOLD
$0.00000000000025
-19.35%
FUND
$0.02749
-1.46%
PANews
2025/05/10 10:00
