Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure
Gamblers are still mindlessly following various junk projects on Pump.Fun, while smart money is making 5 to 10 times the profit through new projects on Virtuals.
PANews
2025/05/06 21:00
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor
In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
PANews
2025/05/06 18:00
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029
Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
PANews
2025/05/06 17:30
The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular
Recently, emerging MEME coins such as RFC, House and TROLL have quickly become popular. These meme cultures, which are full of nonsense, absurdity and even black humor, have not only become a favorite speculative tool for Generation Z, but also carry the young people's rebellious emotions against the traditional financial system and social rules, reflecting an alternative financial cultural landscape with a unique imprint of the times.
PANews
2025/05/06 16:32
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)
Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
PANews
2025/05/06 10:31
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?
The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
PANews
2025/05/06 10:00
PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term
US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
PANews
2025/05/05 17:00
Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?
To attract traders to Sui Network’s Perp DEX, more than just technological innovation may be needed; an attractive incentive mechanism may be the key.
PANews
2025/05/05 11:35
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others
Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
PANews
2025/05/05 11:31
Hackathon "attack" guide: How can developers stand out in the competition?
In addition to the technology itself, contestants should form teams as early as possible, come up with novel ideas, interact more with the judging panel, and pay attention to the presentation session.
PANews
2025/05/05 09:00
