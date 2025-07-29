2025-08-03 Sunday

WLFi spent 1 million USDC to buy 256.75 ETH 20 hours ago

PANews reported on July 29 that according to Onchain Lens, World Liberty Fi (@worldlibertyfi) purchased 256.75 ETH at a unit price of $3,895 20 hours ago using $1 million USDC.
PANews2025/07/29 13:28
Dragonfly partner: The U.S. Department of Justice clarified that Dragonfly is not a target of investigation

PANews reported on July 29th that Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly Capital, tweeted that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) recently clarified during a public trial that media reports
PANews2025/07/29 12:45
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 29, 2025 – Ethereum Spot ETFs Record 17 Straight Days of Gains, ETH Holds Above $3.7K

The crypto market is flashing bearish signals today, with the total market cap down by 5%. Bitcoin continues to trade sideways, fluctuating between $118,000 and $119,000, marking a 0.6% decline over the past 24 hours. Ethereum remains resilient, holding above the $3,700 support level as spot ETF inflows extend their streak to 17 consecutive days, bringing in $5.2B, reflecting sustained institutional interest. Meanwhile, XRP has slipped 4% and is now trading just above the $3 mark, echoing broader market weakness. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/07/29 12:24
MetaMask launches the “Stablecoin Earning” feature to support earning income directly in the wallet

According to PANews on July 29th, the crypto wallet MetaMask officially launched the "Stablecoin Earn" feature, allowing users to deposit stablecoins directly into their MetaMask wallets and earn returns. Powered
PANews2025/07/29 12:23
Konstantin Lomashuk allegedly borrowed 85 million USDT from Aave to buy ETH

PANews reported on July 29, according to Lookonchain , Konstantin Lomashuk ( @Lomashuk ) is suspected of borrowing 85 million US dollars USDT from Aave to purchase ETH . He
PANews2025/07/29 12:20
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$157 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

PANews reported on July 29th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $157 million yesterday (July 28th, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot
PANews2025/07/29 12:08
Will the GENIUS Act bring about another DeFi Summer?

By: Blockchain Knights Welcome to Slate Sundays, a new weekly column from CryptoSlate that features in-depth interviews, expert analysis, and thought-provoking commentary that goes beyond the headlines to explore the
PANews2025/07/29 09:00
When AI meets the prediction market: Kalshi trading revolution enabled by Grok

Author: Thejaswini M A Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News You’ve been watching the Fed meetings for months and know they’re about to adjust interest rates. The economic data is loudly
PANews2025/07/29 08:00
Trump’s Truth Social Bitcoin ETF among multiple crypto funds delayed by SEC

The SEC delayed decisions on the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF and Grayscale’s Solana Trust, extending review periods as the US Congress moves with crypto regulation.
PANews2025/07/29 06:31
China Industrial Bank Fast-Tracks AI-Driven Stablecoin Plan Amid Dollar Dominance Threat

Key Takeaways: Industrial Bank links stablecoin research with AI under China’s digital finance agenda. Zhu Guangyao calls dollar stablecoins a new Bretton Woods mechanism. Stablecoin infrastructure may become central to Belt and Road trade integration. China Industrial Bank will prioritize research into stablecoins and expand its “AI+” initiative, according to a report published by Shanghai Securities News . At its mid-year work conference, the bank outlined plans to accelerate the shift from a “Digital Industrial Bank” to a “Smart Industrial Bank.” It said the effort will be supported by the “Data Elements X” program and measures to strengthen digital infrastructure. Stablecoin and AI for “Smart Industrial Bank” Industrial Bank said it will focus on refining management capabilities. Plans include deepening client engagement, optimizing liability costs, and enhancing its regional branch network. The institution also noted it would adjust its risk appetite and reinforce accountability across management levels. By combining stablecoin research with AI applications , the bank said it intends to build a more resilient foundation for financial services while aligning with China’s broader digital economy agenda. The bank noted reforms in its risk management framework, pledging to strengthen forward-looking risk assessments and early-warning mechanisms. It also set goals to enhance asset-liability management by expanding settlement-based liabilities and rebalancing pricing structures. According to the report, Industrial Bank will also promote industrial finance, enhance research-driven strategies, and integrate its “Three Name Cards” policy with the “Five Major Articles” plan to advance coordinated development. China Faces Currency Internationalization Challenges At a recent closed-door seminar hosted by the New Economists Think Tank, former Deputy Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao urged China to incorporate yuan-backed stablecoins into its top-level financial strategy. People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng laid out in the clearest terms yet his vision for the future of a new global currency order after decades of dollar dominance, predicting a more competitive system will take root in the years to come https://t.co/9zChzN9KRR — Bloomberg (@business) June 18, 2025 Zhu described dollar-pegged stablecoins as an extension of U.S. monetary strategy, calling them “the third phase of the Bretton Woods system.” He noted their transaction volume reached $27.6 trillion in 2024, surpassing Visa and Mastercard, with cross-border payments exceeding $250 trillion. He proposed using Hong Kong as a regulatory sandbox, issuing both offshore and domestic CNY stablecoins, and closely monitoring U.S. enforcement of stablecoin rules. He argued that yuan-backed stablecoins could diversify payment channels beyond SWIFT and CHIPS, allowing gradual currency internationalization while adhering to international reserve and audit standards. For China, aligning CBDC and stablecoin projects with cross-border trade initiatives like the Belt and Road could extend the yuan’s reach without requiring full capital account liberalization. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What distinguishes stablecoins from China’s e-CNY? Unlike the centrally issued digital yuan, yuan-backed stablecoins would likely be issued offshore or via licensed entities, potentially offering greater flexibility in cross-border usage and integration with foreign systems. What risks accompany yuan-backed stablecoin issuance? They include potential sanctions exposure, liquidity management challenges, and the need to maintain reserve transparency to build global trust. How might AI integration support stablecoin use? AI systems could enhance risk monitoring, fraud detection, and automated compliance, reinforcing security as transaction volumes grow.
CryptoNews2025/07/29 05:52

