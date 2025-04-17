Behind the surge in Unichain TVL: a carefully planned liquidity feast, or the prelude to a new DeFi landscape?

Unichain's TVL has seen an astonishing jump since April 15, soaring from about $9 million to $267 million in two days. This figure has rapidly climbed it to fourth place among many Layer2s. Is Unichain's incentive-driven TVL explosion just a short-lived "wool-pulling" carnival, or is it an effective verification of the gorgeous transformation of Uniswap, the DeFi giant, from the protocol layer to the underlying public chain? Can Unichain take this opportunity to truly become the new home of DeFi?