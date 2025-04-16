Base's official coin launch staged a marketing reversal, and MEME coin plummeted before V hit a new high

In the early morning of April 17, Base launched a high-profile campaign to create MEME coins such as "Base is for everyone", but this carefully planned experiment of cultural revival on the chain went out of control and the official was pushed to the forefront of public opinion. However, after the crash was re-created and turned into a popular meme, the price of MEME coins unexpectedly reversed in a V-shape, and the sentiment on the chain also fluctuated.