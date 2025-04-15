MEXC Exchange
Kyrgyzstan promotes gold stablecoin, invites CZ as Web3 consultant, and presses the "accelerator" of national blockchain strategy
The Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan is quietly emerging as a country worth watching for crypto innovation and exploration. According to an official statement from the President’s Office, the development of blockchain and digital finance has been listed as a national priority.
GOLD
$0.00000000000025
-19.35%
PANews
2025/04/16 12:23
Local frenzy or full recovery? Data analysis of Solana chain MEME whale movements and market differentiation
Is this round of small explosion in MEME market a return of MEME bull market or a return of hot money in a boring market? PANews conducted a data analysis on several large addresses of MEME coins with large recent gains.
GAINS
$0.02399
-1.59%
MEME
$0.001829
-5.13%
HOT
$0.0009032
-3.16%
BULL
$0.003914
--%
PANews
2025/04/16 11:49
Singapore Gulf Bank: Embracing cryptocurrencies and new banking services under a compliant framework
With its core competitive advantages such as crypto-friendliness, cross-border payments and strict compliance, Singapore's Gulf Bank is gradually emerging as an important new force in the new banking field.
CORE
$0.4581
-3.57%
BANK
$0.05276
-5.29%
PANews
2025/04/16 11:48
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.16)
PumpSwap's market share is expanding
MEME
$0.001829
-5.13%
AI
$0.1141
-5.15%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
PANews
2025/04/16 10:10
PA Daily | Binance temporarily stopped withdrawal services due to AWS outage; more than half of the world's 91 central banks oppose BTC strategic reserves
Solana has implemented SIMD-0207, and the block limit has increased by 4%; Coinbase Prime will terminate its custody support for 49 assets at the end of this month; a whale withdrew 1,500 BTC from OKX in the past 20 hours, worth US$128 million.
BTC
$112,295.99
-0.88%
MORE
$0.10033
+0.42%
PANews
2025/04/15 17:30
Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects
From L1 to DePIN, we have selected 8 of the latest potential airdrop projects.
ZERO
$0.00004767
-2.89%
L1
$0.00663
-0.89%
DEPIN
$0.000000297
+60.54%
PANews
2025/04/15 16:35
You can participate by staking 1 KCS. How does KuCoin use the "KCS Loyalty Level Program" to leverage new momentum for the platform?
As the number of KuCoin users worldwide exceeds 38 million, the platform is accelerating the construction of a new generation of crypto-financial ecosystem. The KCS loyalty level program launched in March 2025 is an important part of KuCoin's launch of the user incentive system 2.0 - making KCS no longer just a platform currency, but a pass to the future financial world.
PART
$0.1771
-0.16%
KCS
$10.4372
-2.16%
FUTURE
$0.14864
-1.47%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
+0.15%
PANews
2025/04/15 15:48
Exclusive interview with OKX Global Chief Business Officer Lennix: Future boundaries and compliance of Web3 products
At this year's Web3 Carnival, PANews interviewed Lennix Lai, OKX's global chief commercial officer (CCO). This article will take a closer look at the strategic evolution path of OKX Web3 wallet, the cutting-edge practices of compliance exploration, the logic of shaping brand globalization, and his pragmatic suggestions for practitioners and entrepreneurs from the perspective of this executive at the forefront of encryption.
WALLET
$0.0216
-3.00%
LAI
$0.0004753
-7.54%
FUTURE
$0.14864
-1.47%
EDGE
$0.18864
-0.62%
PANews
2025/04/15 15:08
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.15)
Speedrun mode is difficult to continue
MEME
$0.001829
-5.13%
MODE
$0.002292
-2.71%
AI
$0.1141
-5.15%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
PANews
2025/04/15 10:20
When on-chain naked running becomes the norm, how does Aleo use privacy infrastructure to reconstruct Web3 sovereignty?
When transparency changes from a cornerstone of trust to a shackle on development, does blockchain need a privacy revolution? Aleo’s answer is: Use zero-knowledge proof to reconstruct the privacy boundary and let users regain data sovereignty.
ZERO
$0.00004767
-2.89%
ALEO
$0.2572
-5.75%
TRUST
$0.0005172
-0.74%
PANews
2025/04/15 10:00
