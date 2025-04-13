PA Daily | OM flash crash caused RWA sector to fall 44.93%; RFC market value exceeded US$100 million

Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 319 bitcoins; the crypto market sectors generally fell, and the OM flash crash caused the RWA sector to fall 44.93%; in the past three days, 5 wallets have deposited a total of 24.4 million OMs into OKX, worth about US$144 million.