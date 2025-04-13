MEXC Exchange
The current state of the alt-ETF boom: a detailed look at crypto ETF applications for 2025
Covering altcoins, meme coins and even NFTs. This year and next year, funds for crypto assets such as Litecoin, XRP, Solana coin, Dogecoin, etc. may appear, which will significantly expand the influence of crypto assets in traditional markets.
PANews
2025/04/15 08:49
The out-of-control crypto train, OM's market value of 10 billion yuan collapsed, and various parties held different opinions after the manipulation was exposed
A thrilling price crash not only made MANTRA face the challenge of price fluctuations, but also revealed the intricate "black history" behind it, bringing with it a crisis of trust and a test of governance.
PANews
2025/04/14 21:50
PA Daily | OM flash crash caused RWA sector to fall 44.93%; RFC market value exceeded US$100 million
Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 319 bitcoins; the crypto market sectors generally fell, and the OM flash crash caused the RWA sector to fall 44.93%; in the past three days, 5 wallets have deposited a total of 24.4 million OMs into OKX, worth about US$144 million.
PANews
2025/04/14 17:30
Stake PRIME or buy PROMPT directly? Wayfinder profit maximization research
Whether it is pledging or purchasing, each has its own advantages and disadvantages. Learn risk control and play the profit game well.
PANews
2025/04/14 17:12
Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?
As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
PANews
2025/04/14 17:12
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report
AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
PANews
2025/04/14 16:25
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/04/14 14:15
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating
Last week, the primary market regained its popularity, with five projects with financing scales of more than 10 million US dollars disclosed. Among them, the cryptocurrency insurance company Meanwhile completed a US$40 million Series A financing round jointly led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures.
PANews
2025/04/14 10:53
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)
$RFC market value exceeds 100 million
PANews
2025/04/14 10:09
Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet
In the coming week from April 14, 2025 to April 20, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
TRUMP
$8.591
-1.95%
PANews
2025/04/13 18:19
Trending News
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say