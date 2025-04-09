2025-08-03 Sunday

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates before June, followed by a bottoming out in the U.S. stock and crypto markets.
PANews2025/04/11 10:23
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

Tariff strategies, Ghibli-style creations, AGI privacy protection, and the surge in Bittensor subnet projects... 10 major AI application trends are happening.
PANews2025/04/10 16:27
The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

The funding structure in the Web3 space has long been dominated by a common assumption: infrastructure projects deserve more capital support.
PANews2025/04/10 15:35
a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?

The era of blockchain networks and stablecoins has arrived: technology, market demand and political will are coming together.
PANews2025/04/10 14:48
5 ETH leverages $6.5 million in voting rights, Arbitrum election turmoil reveals the "Pandora's box" of DAO governance

5 ETH leverages $6.5 million in voting rights, Arbitrum election turmoil reveals the "Pandora's box" of DAO governance

A platform called LobbyFinance (LobbyFi) allows users to obtain ARB token voting rights worth up to $6.5 million at a very low cost (only 5ETH, about $10,000) and successfully influence the results of a key committee member election.
PANews2025/04/10 11:02
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.10)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.10)

Stocks and coins are rejuvenating together
PANews2025/04/10 10:16
The key to success behind Ripple’s 100 billion market value: Selling coins for a living, payments, ETFs and political trends

The key to success behind Ripple's 100 billion market value: Selling coins for a living, payments, ETFs and political trends

Recently, multiple factors such as rising expectations for ETFs, the support of U.S. political power, the advancement of payment business, and the vigorous layout of stablecoins have once again pushed Ripple into the spotlight.
PANews2025/04/10 09:45
Application Token Theory in the Vibe Coding Era: Why Will It Give Birth to a Huge Wave of Wealth?

Application Token Theory in the Vibe Coding Era: Why Will It Give Birth to a Huge Wave of Wealth?

With the help of artificial intelligence, anyone can turn ideas into actual products, even if they don’t know how to program. The tokenization mechanism has given rise to speculation, which greatly increases the possibility of &quot;developers&quot; attracting users in the early stages. An explosive growth in application development is coming.
PANews2025/04/09 17:40
PA Daily | Binance HODLer Airdrop Launches Babylon (BABY); The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 45.2%

PA Daily | Binance HODLer Airdrop Launches Babylon (BABY); The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 45.2%

Binance HODLer airdrop launched Babylon (BABY); CryptoQuant: 7,500 Bitcoin long positions were closed on April 6; Moonshot launched Chicken Jockey ($jockey).
Babylon
BABY$0.05757-7.87%
PANews2025/04/09 17:30

