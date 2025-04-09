MEXC Exchange
Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?
The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates before June, followed by a bottoming out in the U.S. stock and crypto markets.
PANews
2025/04/11 10:23
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"
The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
PANews
2025/04/10 17:30
From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends
Tariff strategies, Ghibli-style creations, AGI privacy protection, and the surge in Bittensor subnet projects... 10 major AI application trends are happening.
PANews
2025/04/10 16:27
The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure
The funding structure in the Web3 space has long been dominated by a common assumption: infrastructure projects deserve more capital support.
PANews
2025/04/10 15:35
a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?
The era of blockchain networks and stablecoins has arrived: technology, market demand and political will are coming together.
PANews
2025/04/10 14:48
5 ETH leverages $6.5 million in voting rights, Arbitrum election turmoil reveals the "Pandora's box" of DAO governance
A platform called LobbyFinance (LobbyFi) allows users to obtain ARB token voting rights worth up to $6.5 million at a very low cost (only 5ETH, about $10,000) and successfully influence the results of a key committee member election.
PANews
2025/04/10 11:02
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.10)
Stocks and coins are rejuvenating together
PANews
2025/04/10 10:16
The key to success behind Ripple’s 100 billion market value: Selling coins for a living, payments, ETFs and political trends
Recently, multiple factors such as rising expectations for ETFs, the support of U.S. political power, the advancement of payment business, and the vigorous layout of stablecoins have once again pushed Ripple into the spotlight.
PANews
2025/04/10 09:45
Application Token Theory in the Vibe Coding Era: Why Will It Give Birth to a Huge Wave of Wealth?
With the help of artificial intelligence, anyone can turn ideas into actual products, even if they don’t know how to program. The tokenization mechanism has given rise to speculation, which greatly increases the possibility of "developers" attracting users in the early stages. An explosive growth in application development is coming.
PANews
2025/04/09 17:40
PA Daily | Binance HODLer Airdrop Launches Babylon (BABY); The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 45.2%
Binance HODLer airdrop launched Babylon (BABY); CryptoQuant: 7,500 Bitcoin long positions were closed on April 6; Moonshot launched Chicken Jockey ($jockey).
PANews
2025/04/09 17:30
Trending News
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say