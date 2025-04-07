MEXC Exchange
Trading time: Global stock markets evaporate $10 trillion due to reciprocal tariffs, BTC stabilizes around $74,000
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
BTC
$112,322.06
-0.86%
PANews
2025/04/09 14:15
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.9)
$RFC is undoubtedly the golden dog in April, but it is a pity that it was born at the wrong time
MEME
$0.001829
-5.13%
AI
$0.1141
-5.15%
DOG
$0.002897
-4.04%
RFC
$0.007243
-2.97%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
PANews
2025/04/09 10:08
When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years
Looking back, since 2018, the crypto market has experienced 239 "extreme panic" moments with the index below 20.
CHANGE
$0.00214653
-3.85%
INDEX
$1.249
+0.56%
PANews
2025/04/09 09:19
Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion
In this article, PANews lists 5 listed companies that launched crypto reserve plans. These companies generally increased their investment after Trump won the election. However, with the obvious correction of the crypto market, high-level purchases have led to a general increase in floating losses. Among them, Strategy's floating losses on Bitcoin holdings during this period have exceeded US$4 billion, while Metaplanet, Semler Scientific, SOL Strategies and other companies have also suffered book losses of more than 10 million US dollars, and their stock price performance has also experienced roller coaster-like fluctuations.
SOL
$158.37
-3.32%
MORE
$0.10027
+0.36%
MAJOR
$0.15533
-0.42%
LIKE
$0.008913
-7.54%
BOOK
$0.00000893
+1.94%
PANews
2025/04/08 18:04
Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA
If you have used Lens ecosystem applications such as Orb, Tape, Hey, Soclly, etc. in the early stage, you are likely to get the annual SocialFi airdrop opportunity.
AVAIL
$0.0185
-0.05%
ETC
$19.3
-3.11%
STAGE
$0.0000503
-24.81%
GET
$0.005309
-6.95%
LAYER
$0.5827
-2.75%
PANews
2025/04/08 17:36
PA Daily | The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 57%; Binance will delist 14 tokens
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is considering suing the Trump administration to prevent global tariffs; Binance will launch FORTHUSDT perpetual contracts; Bitcoin spot ETF has experienced net outflows for three consecutive days.
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
U
$0.01108
+0.72%
TRUMP
$8.593
-1.92%
NET
$0.00011183
+0.68%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
+0.15%
PANews
2025/04/08 17:30
What should you buy when the market crashes? Crypto VCs are betting on these types of projects
Although the crypto market is still digesting uncertainties at the macro and policy levels in the short term, for institutional investors, now is a critical time to reconfigure assets and plan for a new round of upward cycle.
NOW
$0.00794
+2.58%
PANews
2025/04/08 15:05
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.8)
$RFC new high
MEME
$0.001829
-5.13%
AI
$0.1141
-5.15%
RFC
$0.007243
-2.97%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
PANews
2025/04/08 10:55
“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?
Mining without the support of large mining pools is still like buying a lottery ticket.
LIKE
$0.008913
-7.54%
WHY
$0.00000002361
+1.98%
WIN
$0.00005538
-2.60%
PANews
2025/04/08 10:14
PA Daily | Global stock markets plummeted; BTC fell below $75,000, ETH fell below $1,500
Major European stock indices fell sharply, with French bank stocks suspended at the opening; S&P 500 futures fell 20% from their February all-time highs, with U.S. technology stocks falling across the board in pre-market trading; Japanese and South Korean stock markets suffered heavy losses.
BTC
$112,322.06
-0.86%
MAJOR
$0.15533
-0.42%
BANK
$0.0527
-5.40%
AMP
$0.003365
-3.88%
U
$0.01108
+0.72%
PANews
2025/04/07 17:30
Trending News
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say