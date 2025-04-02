MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC
The number of non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 228,000 in March, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%; the U.S. stock market suffered its worst week in five years, and the Nasdaq fell into a technical bear market; affected by tariffs, many companies including Circle are considering postponing their IPOs; the pump fun live broadcast function has been launched to 5% of users, and an audit policy has been formulated.
PANews
2025/04/05 17:10
Gensyn testnet is online. How to make AI training more efficient and decentralized?
The first phase of the testnet focuses on RL Swarm, an application for collaborative reinforcement learning post-training.
PANews
2025/04/05 15:56
The Trump family enters the mining industry and establishes a joint venture, American Bitcoin, aiming to go public and become the world's largest Bitcoin mining company
American Bitcoin’s development path is carefully broken down into four phases, each with clear target computing power and energy efficiency indicators, and relying on collaboration with Hut 8’s existing resources.
PANews
2025/04/04 15:00
One-stop access to the Metaverse, how does Vcity create a cross-chain social dream factory?
Vcity, the fifth city of the cross-chain social financial metaverse, uses the metaverse as a carrier. While satisfying the freedom of individual identity expression and value proposition, it also enriches the interactive experience and sense of participation in the digital economy through a multi-module ecological application scenario strategy.
PANews
2025/04/03 21:46
PA Daily | Treasure will terminate game operations and Treasure Chain; US House of Representatives Committee passes stablecoin regulation bill
Arthur Hayes: If Bitcoin can hold the key level of $76,500 before April 15, the risk is expected to be eliminated; Standard Chartered Bank predicts that Avalanche's native token AVAX may soar to $250 in 2029; Binance Watch tags have added ARDR, BSW, FLM, etc., and removed the seed tags of JUP, STRK and TON.
PANews
2025/04/03 17:30
The "Cyclic Curse" of the Crypto Market: Knowing That the Bubble Will Burst, Why Do We Keep Losing Everything Again and Again?
We keep making mistakes and stumbling over and over again. We know what we are doing but we can’t stop it from happening. In fact, we can’t control our emotions.
PANews
2025/04/03 16:54
2025 Cryptocurrency Holder Survey Report: Digital Asset Map of 55 Million Americans, Who Uses Cryptocurrency?
The survey shows that cryptocurrency holders are a diverse group. People of different ages and income levels are holding and using cryptocurrencies. Among them, although there are more male holders (67%), there are also many female holders (31%).
PANews
2025/04/03 15:55
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.3)
Trump's super tariffs hit the world
PANews
2025/04/03 10:37
Justin Sun files a lawsuit: Spending $456 million to bail out TUSD and suing First Digital Trust for misappropriation of reserve funds for investment?
Techteryx said it had fallen into trouble after it suffered what it called a "massive fraud" that resulted in its TUSD stablecoin reserves being used for illiquid investments that were not authorized by it.
PANews
2025/04/03 00:00
PA Daily | VANECK BNB ETF registered in Delaware; 16 crypto-rich people on Forbes billionaire list
BlackRock has obtained approval from the UK FCA to register as a crypto asset company; Hong Kong-listed company Zhongzefeng plans to invest no more than 10% of the assets under management in virtual assets; the US Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$158 million yesterday.
PANews
2025/04/02 17:30
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say