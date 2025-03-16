Mubarak set off the BNB Chain Middle East MEME trend, CZ and He Yi came on stage to help the chain sentiment

Last weekend, MEME coins led by Mubarak helped revive the sentiment on the BNB Chain. The long-inactive P players switched to the Middle East time zone and followed the rhythm to participate in the carnival. In this MEME hype craze, Binance founders CZ and He Yi became the promoters of the craze, personally taking on the memes and creating memes. Various MEME hype materials pushed the craze to a new height.