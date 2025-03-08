PA Daily | DOGE prototype Shiba Inu owner launches Cocoro token on Base chain; US Bitcoin spot ETF market sees outflows for four consecutive weeks

Bubblemaps will launch the platform token BMT on March 11; FIFA intends to launch cryptocurrency; the overall market value of stablecoins increased by approximately US$7.7 billion in February, of which USDS increased by 64%; in the past 7 days, the number of NFT buyers and sellers has fallen by more than 90%, and the transaction volume has increased by 15.27% month-on-month to US$121.5 million.