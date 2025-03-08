MEXC Exchange
What will happen to BTC after it drops to $80,000? A brief analysis of the four most likely scenarios
Based on different market perspectives, four scenarios based on three time frames are most likely to happen to Bitcoin.
PANews
2025/03/10 17:14
An overview of the six current narratives: Where is liquidity headed next?
When the market is flat, it’s a good time to make a plan: think carefully about what will happen next, where the narrative is formed, and where liquidity will eventually flow. Including ETH staking, alt-ETFs, buybacks, robots, etc.
PANews
2025/03/10 15:54
Trading time: BTC hits $80,000, Arthur Hayes warns of 78,000 support level
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/03/10 15:10
Billionaire Charles Hoskinson: From Ethereum veteran, Cardano founder to a multi-talented person who does not do his job properly
As an important figure in the blockchain industry, the story of Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has undoubtedly become an important chapter in the crypto world.
PANews
2025/03/10 12:44
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; cross-chain protocol Across completes $41 million in financing, led by Paradigm
Crypto venture capital activity picked up in February this year, with 98 projects receiving a total of US$951 million in public financing, a 14% increase from the previous month, but the year-on-year investment level was still down 35%.
PANews
2025/03/10 11:15
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.10)
One coin will be issued for each dog raised
PANews
2025/03/10 10:29
Weekly preview | Movement launches mainnet; SBI VC Trade, a crypto exchange under SBI, launches stablecoin “USDC” service
In the coming week from March 10, 2025 to March 16, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/03/09 20:27
PA Daily | DOGE prototype Shiba Inu owner launches Cocoro token on Base chain; US Bitcoin spot ETF market sees outflows for four consecutive weeks
Bubblemaps will launch the platform token BMT on March 11; FIFA intends to launch cryptocurrency; the overall market value of stablecoins increased by approximately US$7.7 billion in February, of which USDS increased by 64%; in the past 7 days, the number of NFT buyers and sellers has fallen by more than 90%, and the transaction volume has increased by 15.27% month-on-month to US$121.5 million.
PANews
2025/03/09 17:24
PA Daily | No new policies were released at the White House Crypto Summit; Gemini has submitted an IPO application, and Kraken plans to conduct an IPO as early as Q1 next year
The Solana SIMD-0228 proposal has now started voting; Binance optimized the coin listing mechanism and added a new "community co-governance" vote; SBF's interview in prison was not approved by the prison administration, resulting in solitary confinement; Coinbase added Aethir (ATH) and Syrup (SYRUP) to the coin listing roadmap.
PANews
2025/03/08 17:17
Dapp report for February: User activity slows down, AI-related apps grow fastest
Daily independent active wallets fell 8% to 24 million, and the number of users in the AI, social and NFT categories increased.
PANews
2025/03/08 16:41
