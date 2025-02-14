MEXC Exchange
The Dark Forest of MEME Coin: Industrialized harvesting lines earn millions a day, but retail investors have difficulty finding gold with a retention rate of one in ten thousand
11 tokens were issued in 3 days, with a 100% winning rate and a profit of $25,000. This may be the ideal self of countless MEME players. But the reality is that this is just one of the thousands of addresses of the industrial RUG team.
PANews
2025/02/15 16:21
Decoding DeFi 2025: Ten key insights from consumer finance to technological innovation
From stablecoins to the intent execution layer, innovation has entered the fast lane.
PANews
2025/02/14 18:40
PA Daily | Doodles will launch the DOOD token; GameStop considers investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
21,000 BTC options and 176,000 ETH options will expire today; Coinbase's annual revenue in 2024 will reach US$6.6 billion, and its net profit will reach US$2.6 billion; a sniper quickly bought Broccoli after CZ announced the dog's name and made a profit of US$27.8 million.
PANews
2025/02/14 17:30
BLOCKLORDS ushers in the AI era: How does AI reshape the future of strategy games?
BLOCKLORDS' AI development roadmap is not only a technological update, but also an innovation in the traditional strategic game mode.
PANews
2025/02/14 16:41
Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years
The fourth quarter of 2024 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in nearly three years, with other transaction revenue of US$68 million in the fourth quarter, a 99% increase from the previous quarter, mainly due to the increase in Base's sorter revenue.
PANews
2025/02/14 15:24
CZ's pet dog Broccoli ignites an on-chain PVP war, DEV and insider players make a fortune, and MEME social experiment sparks controversy
The day-long CZ pet name riddle was finally revealed in the early morning of today (February 14). What followed was a Broccoli-themed on-chain PVP battle, and BNB Chain ushered in a large-scale stress test.
PANews
2025/02/14 12:15
OSL Trading Moments: Market bullish and bearish signals are mixed, and institutions show signs of accumulation
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/02/14 11:40
BNB Chain is back in fashion. How will the upcoming TGE ecological project DIN help AI Agent unlock the on-chain economy?
AI Agents not only need to overcome the phased challenges of market sentiment repair, but also must solve the long-term issue of continuously attracting liquidity in a volatile market. In this process, DIN provides comprehensive infrastructure for AI agents and dAI-Apps by solving key issues such as data and execution environment, thereby promoting the implementation and expansion of AI Agents in the on-chain economy.
PANews
2025/02/14 11:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.14)
Broccoli Wars!
PANews
2025/02/14 10:41
Interpreting the BNB Chain 2025 Roadmap: Transaction Speed Improvement, AI Priority, Meme Coin Support, and More
BNB Chain's 2025 roadmap emphasizes both technical depth and user experience optimization, and attempts to redefine the direction of dApp innovation with the help of AI strategy.
PANews
2025/02/14 09:30
