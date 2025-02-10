MEXC Exchange
OSL Trading Time: BTC OTC supply shrinks and institutions enter the market, ETH breaks and tests market confidence
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$112,483.35
-0.64%
ETH
$3,415.61
-2.33%
PANews
2025/02/12 12:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.12)
The market is ambushing the names of the remaining DOGE employees
MEME
$0.001837
-4.37%
AI
$0.1146
-4.42%
DOGE
$0.19431
-4.54%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
PANews
2025/02/12 10:23
Ethereum is facing a wave of liquidations, and the Solana ecosystem meme trend is weakening. When will the turning point of the crypto market come?
Although the fundamentals are positive, the market currently faces many uncertainties, including the specific implementation of tariff policies and the possible responses of China and the European Union.
MEME
$0.001837
-4.37%
PANews
2025/02/12 09:30
PA Daily | DIN launches airdrop query page and announces token economics; CEXs such as Binance and Upbit will list Solayer
Binance HODLer airdrop launched Solayer (LAYER); Binance Alpha listed Autonolas (OLAS); DIN launched the airdrop query page and announced the token economics.
ALPHA
$0.01421
-1.66%
OLAS
$0.2138
-3.25%
LAYER
$0.585
-1.99%
TOKEN
$0.01478
-2.05%
PANews
2025/02/11 17:30
Does DeSci need a pump? From the dilemma of the pharmaceutical industry
Currently, DeSci projects are focused on the pharmaceutical field, which is one of the low-hanging fruits in improving humanity's most important resource: health.
DESCI
$0.000393
+30.95%
PANews
2025/02/11 13:44
The total market value of AI Agent plummeted by 67%. The competition between Solana and Base chain is surging. Can the old MEME survive by relying on AI?
From the data, how big is the callback of AI Agent? What kind of competition changes are quietly happening between chains? PANews conducted an investigation on the recent data changes of AI Agent.
MEME
$0.001837
-4.37%
AI
$0.1146
-4.42%
PANews
2025/02/11 11:22
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.11)
ai proxy rebound
MEME
$0.001837
-4.37%
AI
$0.1146
-4.42%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
PANews
2025/02/11 10:56
OSL Trading Time: 27 US states pay attention to BTC, Bitcoin and Ethereum are still showing a positive trend
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$112,483.35
-0.64%
PANews
2025/02/10 18:30
Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure
At its core, DeFi is about providing a more innovative and efficient system that solves TradFi inefficiencies through proven PMF (Point-Market Fit).
CORE
$0.4608
-2.80%
FIT
$0.00004706
-1.48%
MORE
$0.10008
+0.17%
DEFI
$0.002023
+1.20%
PANews
2025/02/10 17:42
PA Daily | The President of the Central African Republic is suspected to have announced the launch of the Meme coin CAR; ETH's market share has dropped to 10%
Matrixport: ETH's market share has dropped to 10%, and ETH prices may continue to be under pressure; Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$420 million last week, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow; The President of the Maldives is suspected of launching the MLDVS token, and it is not certain whether it was due to the theft of Account X.
NOT
$0.002059
-0.19%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
MEME
$0.001837
-4.37%
CAR
$0.011329
+7.47%
ETH
$3,415.61
-2.33%
PANews
2025/02/10 17:30
