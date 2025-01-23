2025-08-03 Sunday

Trump team’s “official” DEX CoW Protocol: a large-scale exclusive aggregator, with revenue of $6 million last year but still losing money

Until recently, due to the use of the Trump family, the attention to CoW Protocol has been raised to a higher level. Its token COW also rose as high as 392% from November 6 to December 25 after Trump was elected.
PANews2025/01/25 17:01
PA Daily | Trump signs cryptocurrency executive order; Binance will launch VINE and PIPPIN perpetual contracts

Trump: The United States will become the global capital of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency; THORChain has fallen into a debt crisis and the verification nodes have suspended network operations; Zhao Changpeng: I have never purchased Meme coins or NFTs, but that doesn’t mean I am against them.
PANews2025/01/24 17:30
Falling into a debt crisis of nearly $200 million, the former star cross-chain project THORChain launched a restructuring plan to save itself

As a cross-chain star representative project in the last bull market, THORChain is now facing a severe survival crisis. The high debt of nearly 200 million US dollars has caused concern in the community. For this reason, THORChain plans to implement a restructuring plan to resolve the debt crisis.
PANews2025/01/24 17:27
Major changes! Trump signs crypto executive order, plans to establish digital asset reserves, SEC revokes SAB 121

Trump signed an executive order titled "Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology." The order proposes the establishment of a "Presidential Digital Asset Market Working Group" to explore federal regulatory measures for stablecoins and related plans for national digital asset reserves, and explicitly prohibits the "establishment, issuance, circulation, or use" of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
PANews2025/01/24 14:04
OSL Trading Hours: Market Divergence Intensifies—Goldman Sachs Cautious, BlackRock Bullish

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2025/01/24 11:04
Looking for value catchers in the crypto bull market, what is the value-added logic of Gate.io’s platform currency GT?

Recently, Gate.io&#39;s platform currency GT has repeatedly hit new historical highs. This impressive price performance is not only the value accumulation brought by its diversified business model and innovative initiatives, but also a microcosm of the rapid growth of the exchange.
PANews2025/01/24 10:58
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.24)

The overall market continues to be sluggish, and the only fun thing is to play fast
PANews2025/01/24 10:57
Dialogue with Zagabond, founder of Azuki: Building a community-led anime universe, three major components to start the flywheel effect

Why did Animechain target the animation industry as its entry point, and how will it use the power of animation to open up a new growth space for NFT? Recently, PANews interviewed Zagabond, the founder of Azuki. He analyzed the core issues of the animation industry and reflected on Azuki’s past experiences and lessons in brand marketing.
PANews2025/01/23 20:17
PA Daily | Bitwise and CoinShares apply to register Dogecoin-related ETFs; VINE's market value briefly exceeds $200 million

Truth Terminal established a foundation and completed $FARTCOIN over-the-counter trading; BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin may reach $700,000 amid concerns about currency depreciation; Chainalysis: 94% of TRUMP and MELANIA are held by about 40 whales.
PANews2025/01/23 17:30
Ethereum Foundation’s “Game of Thrones”: Where is the Foundation’s major reform heading?

Recently, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published two consecutive posts, criticizing the call for the resignation of Ethereum Foundation Executive Director Aya Miyaguchi and refuting concerns about the centralization of Ethereum in the future. This has caused widespread controversy inside and outside the Ethereum community.
PANews2025/01/23 14:34

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say