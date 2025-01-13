MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Daily | Xiaohongshu concept Meme coin is gaining popularity; AIOS Foundation announces destruction of 66.61% of tokens
Japanese listed company Remixpoint once again purchased 500 million yen of Bitcoin; the popularity of Google searches for "Red Note" in the United States increased, and TikTok users flocked to Xiaohongshu; Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of US$284 million yesterday.
RED
$0.3199
-3.81%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
MEME
$0.001822
-5.25%
NET
$0.00011195
-1.98%
Share
PANews
2025/01/14 18:05
As Trump is about to take office, crypto companies have donated more than 10 million US dollars to the inaugural committee. How will the market react?
Will the market rally brought by Trump happen again? Bitcoin price trends have reached several key points, and analysts have given their own predictions on the implementation of the new policy and price trends.
MORE
$0.1002
+0.24%
TRUMP
$8.606
-1.69%
Share
PANews
2025/01/14 14:49
Dialogue with Core Contributor Rich Rines: Bitcoin is too big to fail, and Core will become the driving force behind unlocking the trillion-dollar Bitcoin ecosystem
PANews exclusively interviewed Rich Rines, an early contributor to Core DAO, and discussed in depth how to promote the transformation of Bitcoin from a simple means of storing value to a productive asset through innovative scalability solutions.
CORE
$0.46
-3.03%
DAO
$0.1146
-1.63%
Share
PANews
2025/01/14 13:57
The first community sale exceeded expectations by 15 times and was forced to be postponed. Will Solayer, which has a few more narratives, become a dark horse?
Is Solayer’s popularity a result of the market’s new expectations for the SVM track or does the project itself have the potential to be a dark horse?
MORE
$0.1002
+0.24%
DARK
$0.002315
-3.38%
Share
PANews
2025/01/14 11:42
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.14)
AI Agent retreated sharply and rebounded by about 10% in the morning
MEME
$0.001822
-5.25%
AI
$0.114
-5.15%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/01/14 10:50
Analyzing the performance, technical features and potential value accumulation path of AI Agent aixbt in Crypto Twitter
A detailed look at aixbt’s role as a KOL, financial performance, technology stack, token economics, and future development direction.
AIXBT
$0.1141
-4.19%
AI
$0.114
-5.15%
FUTURE
$0.14886
-1.32%
TOKEN
$0.01474
-2.38%
Share
PANews
2025/01/14 09:30
PA Daily | ANIME will distribute 50.5% of tokens to the community; AICC fell more than 50%
Solayer community sale postponed to January 16; Wintermute co-founder: When prices rise, market makers usually sell in CeFi and buy back in DeFi; AICC fell below $0.06, down 50.8% in 24 hours.
MORE
$0.1002
+0.24%
DEFI
$0.002022
+1.15%
ANIME
$0.01578
-2.47%
Share
PANews
2025/01/13 17:55
Behind the war of words between Base: Net capital inflow in the past three months exceeded US$2.5 billion, and TVL exceeded US$14.2 billion, surpassing Solana
PANews reviewed Base’s recent data and compared it with Solana to see whether Base’s rise is an enemy at the gate or another “crying wolf”?
WOLF
$0.00000227
-6.35%
NET
$0.00011195
-1.98%
Share
PANews
2025/01/13 15:16
With a 64-fold increase in one year, what actions has MANTRA, the L1 project of the RWA track, taken?
In the RWA track, MANTRA (OM) has been active in the past year and will launch the mainnet in October 2024. On January 9, MANTRA announced that it had reached an agreement with the Dubai-based real estate group DAMAC Group to tokenize at least $1 billion of the group's assets in the UAE.
L1
$0.00663
-0.59%
RWA
$0.003474
-1.94%
OM
$0.2324
-1.69%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/01/13 14:32
Which US states are considering establishing Bitcoin reserves?
Currently, a total of five states plan to establish Bitcoin reserves, namely Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Hampshire and North Dakota.
Share
PANews
2025/01/13 13:12
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say