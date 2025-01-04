MEXC Exchange
A preliminary study of DeFAI: Deep integration of DeFi and AI, three core scenarios promote large-scale application of DeFi
Heyanon.ai will launch a public beta version of its “AI-driven DeFi interactive interface, autonomous DeFi smart agent, and research and information interaction agent” at the end of January.
PANews
2025/01/06 15:19
Solana AI Hackathon organizer angrily denounced: Solana AI Hackathon should not be reduced to a "casino", the conspiracy group is a bad VC without reputation burden
Over-tokenization makes builders short-sighted and blind.
PANews
2025/01/06 14:21
Financing Weekly Report | 8 public financing events; AlloyX, a stablecoin aggregation sales infrastructure platform, completed a $10 million Pre-A round of financing
Market heat has cooled again; DefiLlama data shows that venture capital funds invested a total of US$1.576 billion in crypto start-ups in December 2024, and the monthly financing amount hit a new high since October 2022.
PANews
2025/01/06 11:12
OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin has rebounded from its lows and may hit $125,000 in the short term
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/01/06 11:10
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.6)
Damn! Surrounded by Ai!
PANews
2025/01/06 10:29
Weekly Preview | Sonic SVM, Xterio, Seraph will launch TGE; Aptos (APT) unlocks tokens worth nearly $110 million
In the coming week from January 6, 2025 to January 12, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/01/05 21:25
PA Daily | Solv Protocol official X account was stolen; NFT transaction volume fell 17.54% month-on-month to US$132.7 million in the past week
The People's Bank of China held a work meeting for 2025: to do a solid job in the research and development of digital RMB and other tasks; Elon Musk said that a new character called "Percy Verence" has been launched; the three SWARMS whales have accumulated a floating profit of 21.573 million US dollars; the transaction volume settled on the Bitcoin network in 2024 will exceed 19 trillion US dollars, more than double the 8.7 trillion US dollars in 2023.
PANews
2025/01/05 17:17
A quick look at the AI pet game The Farm: Will AI agents bring new gameplay to blockchain games?
Through deep integration with AI Agent, The Farm attempts to create an unprecedented immersive gaming world and redefine the way players interact with the virtual ecosystem.
PANews
2025/01/05 12:29
AI Agent Project Startup Guide: Start Early and Build Openly
Don't stress too much, the launch is only 10%-20% of your long-term success, don't make it complicated.
PANews
2025/01/04 17:28
PA Daily | Solv Lianchuang denies allegations of asset security issues; MicroStrategy plans to issue up to $2 billion in preferred shares to increase Bitcoin holdings
Ethena released its 2025 roadmap and will launch "iUSDe" in February to enter the TradFi field; in 2024, various projects distributed tokens worth US$14.91 billion to crypto users through airdrop activities; Tether and Circle's on-chain revenue in December 2024 totaled US$664 million, dominating the stablecoin market.
PANews
2025/01/04 17:20
