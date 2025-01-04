PA Daily | Solv Protocol official X account was stolen; NFT transaction volume fell 17.54% month-on-month to US$132.7 million in the past week

The People's Bank of China held a work meeting for 2025: to do a solid job in the research and development of digital RMB and other tasks; Elon Musk said that a new character called "Percy Verence" has been launched; the three SWARMS whales have accumulated a floating profit of 21.573 million US dollars; the transaction volume settled on the Bitcoin network in 2024 will exceed 19 trillion US dollars, more than double the 8.7 trillion US dollars in 2023.