Bankless: A look at 15 popular crypto AI agent projects

Whether pursuing entertainment, appreciating art, or seeking market insights, cryptocurrency AI agents are reshaping the way we interact with the digital world - and this is just the beginning.
PANews2024/12/07 09:30
BTC Surpasses $100K! Insights into Binance's Listing Strategy and Wealth Impact

This article dives deeper into the data to decode Binance's listing strategy and its role in shaping market dynamics.
PANews2024/12/06 22:40
PA Daily | Trump nominates David O. Sacks as White House cryptocurrency and AI director; US SEC rejects two SOL spot ETF applications

Binance will list Across Protocol (ACX) and Orca (ORCA); Florida plans to build a strategic Bitcoin reserve in 2025, which may invest more than US$3 billion; Pudgy Penguins will issue the token $PENGU in 2024, 25.9% of which will be allocated to the Pudgy community.
PANews2024/12/06 18:47
Exclusive interview with Virtuals Protocol co-founder: Benchmarking Bittensor, the AI Agent counterattack behind the 100-fold increase in market value

Recently, PANews interviewed Wee Kee, co-founder of Virtuals Protocol, and discussed in depth his entrepreneurial journey, product planning, and insights into the development trends of AI Agents.
PANews2024/12/06 16:00
Analyzing 86 DeFi project data: Finding undervalued investment opportunities

PANews conducted data analysis based on DeFi-related tokens from Defillama and Coingecko, and used data to see which projects are likely to be underestimated by the market.
PANews2024/12/06 15:45
Directly addressing the DEX liquidity dilemma, how does dYdX Unlimited "prescribe the right medicine"?

dYdX Unlimited is not only a major functional upgrade and user experience optimization of the dYdX platform, but the unlimited product may further promote user growth and activity in the DeFi market, providing a strong impetus for the maturity and popularization of the entire ecosystem.
PANews2024/12/06 15:00
White House crypto chief David Sacks' diverse background: Silicon Valley investor, Musk confidant, Vance funder

David Sacks's companies have invested in a number of crypto projects from South Africa to Silicon Valley. As his wealth in the tech world grew, Sacks became a major political donor.
PANews2024/12/06 14:13
Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday night named venture capitalist and ex-PayPal COO David Sacks as his administration’s “AI and crypto czar.” “In this important role, David will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness,” Trump said in a Truth Social post . “David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas.” Sacks will develop a legal framework to provide the clarity the crypto industry has been seeking, he added. https://t.co/DllC6aJYoG pic.twitter.com/Li86cNDuP8 — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) December 6, 2024 PayPal Mafia’s David Sacks Gains Spotlight in Trump’s Crypto and AI Agenda Sacks belongs to Silicon Valley’s “PayPal Mafia,” a group of influential entrepreneurs and ex-PayPal employees like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. Formed in the early 2000s, this group has shaped the tech industry through successful ventures and investments, leveraging their strong networks and collaboration. He also gained prominence by founding Yammer, which he sold to Microsoft in 2012 for about $1.2b. Reports earlier indicated that the incoming Trump administration considered Chris Giancarlo , former CFTC chair, for the “crypto czar” role. Former Trump Critic Rises as Crypto Advocate and Administration Ally Sacks’ appointment signals that the second Trump administration is rewarding Silicon Valley figures who supported his campaign. Moreover, it indicates that the administration will push for policies generally supported by crypto entrepreneurs. Earlier this year, Sacks became a major Trump booster by hosting a fundraiser in San Francisco for the then-Republican nominee. At this event, tickets went for $50,000 each, with a $300,000 tier that offered perks like a photo with Trump. This represented a stark change for Sacks, who had sharply criticized Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Shortly after, on an episode of his All-In podcast, Sacks stated that Trump was “clearly” responsible for those events and had disqualified himself from national candidacy. In recent years, Sacks has gained prominence as the host of the All-In podcast, co-hosting with investors Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis and David Friedberg. In his post, Trump described it as the “top podcast in Tech,” where they discuss economic, political and social issues. This week, Trump named Paul Atkins , a seasoned financial regulator and crypto advocate, to head the SEC. Explaining his choice, Trump called Atkins a “proven leader for commonsense regulations” and praised his stance against overregulating markets.
CryptoNews2024/12/06 12:57
20 predictions for 2025: A panoramic view of Web3 from scaling to privacy

Equilibrium has released its first annual forecast report, looking ahead to what may happen and where the industry is headed before the end of next year.
PANews2024/12/06 12:40
Pudgy Penguins to launch token PENGU, NFT floor price close to new high

Pudgy Penguins CEO once claimed that the floor price of &quot;Fat Penguin&quot; will reach 200 ETH in this cycle.
PANews2024/12/06 12:38

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say