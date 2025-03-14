MEXC Exchange
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Encrypted payment company Mesh completes $82 million Series B financing, led by Paradigm
The heat of the primary market has decreased; in Q1 2025, venture capital funds in the AI industry were nearly US$20 billion, while US crypto venture capital financing in the same period was only US$861 million.
B
$0.57381
+19.00%
AI
$0.1295
+4.09%
Share
PANews
2025/03/17 09:24
Aave proposed a new plan, Horizon, to launch RWA products. The community was in an uproar, and the founder responded urgently...
Within days of the proposal being released, the community expressed strong opposition to the Horizon plan, especially questioning the potential issuance of new tokens and Horizon’s profit distribution mechanism.
AAVE
$281.23
+6.04%
RWA
$0.005
-11.53%
Share
PANews
2025/03/17 08:36
Weekly preview | The US SEC cryptocurrency working group held its first roundtable meeting; CME plans to launch SOL futures
In the coming week from March 17, 2025 to March 23, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
SOL
$174.7
+3.29%
Share
PANews
2025/03/16 21:39
Behind the Failure of Solana SIMD-0228 Proposal: Governance Difficulties Under Node Interest Game
The most controversial SIMD-0228 proposal in Solana’s governance history ultimately failed with less than 66.6% of votes in favor. This vote was not only a technical debate on inflation reform, but also evolved into a war of interests among the validator class.
GAME
$27.2782
-0.95%
NODE
$0.08307
+0.27%
NOT
$0.002157
+5.78%
Share
PANews
2025/03/16 11:12
Ten thousand words analyzing the operating logic of the traditional payment system, how does Cryptorails become the "superconductor" of payment?
This article mainly explores the complexity of traditional payment systems and how crypto payment systems (Cryptorails) can become a more efficient alternative. The article mentions the limitations of traditional payment networks (such as card payments, ACH, wire transfers, etc.) in terms of settlement time, cost, and international payments, while emphasizing how innovations such as stablecoins, DeFi, crypto wallets, and clear supervision can promote the maturity of crypto payments.
MORE
$0.1
-1.04%
DEFI
$0.002014
-2.42%
ACH
$0.02154
+4.30%
ETC
$21.53
+5.90%
CLEAR
$0.03263
+5.59%
Share
PANews
2025/03/16 09:34
PA Daily | CZ "calls" Mubarak on Binance Square; VanEck applies to the US SEC to launch Avalanche ETF
Before taking office, "Crypto Czar" David Sacks sold more than $200 million in digital assets through individuals and his company; Shardeum launched an airdrop activity before the launch of the mainnet, and airdrop registration is now online; Binance Wallet announced the launch of an exclusive TGE, and early project applications are now open.
MORE
$0.1
-1.04%
MUBARAK
$0.035199
+5.81%
OPEN
$0.0000001056
+16.17%
NOW
$0.00818
-1.32%
Share
PANews
2025/03/15 17:32
February blockchain game report: Daily activity decreased by 16%, but user stickiness was strong, and blockchain game investment increased by 243% month-on-month
Blockchain gaming investments rose to $55 million, up 243% from January, with infrastructure accounting for 92% of all investments.
GAME
$27.2782
-0.95%
ROSE
$0.02776
+9.33%
Share
PANews
2025/03/15 13:13
Hyperliquid margin upgrade enlightenment: How does DeFi balance low risk and ecological game?
How can Hyperliquid margin be improved? How can DeFi features and low risk be balanced?
GAME
$27.2782
-0.95%
DEFI
$0.002014
-2.42%
Share
PANews
2025/03/14 17:42
PA Daily | The US court approved 3AC to expand its claim against FTX for $1.53 billion; the whale that was 50 times long on ETH began to go long on LINK
Zhu Su accused FTX of illegally selling 3AC's assets: Don't pardon SBF, he should be sentenced to 250 years in prison; Trump-backed WLFI completed token sales with a total financing of US$550 million; Coinbase included DOGINME (doginme) in its asset roadmap.
T
$0.01719
+2.56%
DOGINME
$0.0005003
-0.27%
TRUMP
$9.175
+3.50%
TOKEN
$0.01595
+2.63%
LINK
$19.04
+13.53%
GO
$0.00039
-2.50%
ETH
$3,911.17
+5.96%
Share
PANews
2025/03/14 17:30
Exploring the Mechanism Advantages and 5 Disadvantages of DeFi Platform Infinex
As a portfolio management platform, Infinex aims to achieve the security and usability of CEX and on-chain wallets.
DEFI
$0.002014
-2.42%
Share
PANews
2025/03/14 17:05
