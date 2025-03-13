2025-08-08 Friday

Base's L2 capital game: "plundering" Ethereum liquidity, triple increase in resources, technology and ecology

Compared with most L2 projects gradually entering the end of narrative dividends, Base has recently gained a double increase in capital inflow and attention. The growth of Base is inseparable from the resource advantages of the US crypto giant Coinbase, the continuous promotion of technological breakthroughs, and the hot promotion of ecosystems such as MEME and RWA.
PANews2025/03/14 16:27
Trading time: $75,000 is the recent key support level for BTC, and Ethereum may repeat its 2019 trend

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/03/14 14:00
Economist Mark Carney officially takes office as Canada's Prime Minister. How will Bitcoin "critics" affect crypto policy?

As a heavyweight in the economic field, Carney has been called the &quot;Bitcoin critic&quot; for his negative comments on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.
PANews2025/03/14 13:42
Viewpoint: It is not advisable to "buy at the bottom" at the moment, wait for these three situations to occur

Although the White House crypto summit and Bitcoin reserve news did not meet market expectations, current macro uncertainty is still the main reason for the recent market crash.
PANews2025/03/14 12:23
Solana Sandwich Attack Returns: Priority Fees Become “Protection Fees”, and the “Dark Cycle” on the Chain Escalates Again

When Solana ecosystem fell into a trading volume decline due to the decline of MEME, a more hidden crisis is spreading. Recently, many users in the community complained that even if on-chain users paid priority fees (Tips), they still frequently encountered sandwich attacks.
PANews2025/03/14 12:06
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.14)

Make Base great again
PANews2025/03/14 11:43
Trump 2.0: What new changes are coming to cryptocurrency regulation? A review of key policy adjustments in the eight weeks since he took office

In just eight weeks, from the resignation of the SEC chairman, to Trump signing two consecutive executive orders - announcing the digital asset development plan and the official announcement of the Bitcoin strategic reserve, to the White House hosting the first digital asset summit, the crypto market continued to react, fluctuating up and down with various policy changes, and the entire industry was both excited and nervous.
PANews2025/03/14 09:19
The old tree blooms new flowers, Sonic ecosystem grows against the trend, a list of major native DeFi projects

Can Fantom find a new path after changing its name to Sonic?
PANews2025/03/13 18:00
PA Daily | Six members of Trump’s cabinet hold BTC or related investments; Ripple obtains Dubai license

Ripple obtains Dubai license and will provide encrypted payment services in the UAE; Founder of DeFiance Capital: The crypto market may have entered the final stage of the "Fat Protocol Theory"; CS2 skin investment performance exceeds cryptocurrencies and the S&P 500.
PANews2025/03/13 17:30
Another hot spot in the cold market: Clanker is becoming the preferred AI Agent launch platform on Base

Viral tokens like $DRB launched by Grok are emerging on the Clanker platform every day, and more AI Agent projects are using it as their preferred token issuance engine.
PANews2025/03/13 16:29

A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.

S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”

Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.