Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.11)
Take, set, save!
AI
$0.1294
+4.18%
MEME
$0.001737
+3.94%
MEMES
$0.00008818
-0.38%
Share
PANews
2025/03/11 10:14
Coinbase takes advantage of US regulation: VIP treatment at the White House summit, tokenized stocks, expansion, and M&A rumors
Coinbase has been making a lot of moves recently, from easing the regulatory environment to expanding its business. At the White House Digital Asset Summit, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong enjoyed "VIP" treatment, further highlighting the company's lobbying influence in Washington.
M
$0.43894
-16.57%
WHITE
$0.0004191
+3.96%
SUMMIT
$0.0000737
-9.23%
LOT
$0.02009
-0.39%
HOUSE
$0.034742
+41.45%
Share
PANews
2025/03/10 21:16
PA Daily | Arthur Hayes warns of $78,000 support level; $1.8 billion of ETH flowed out of the exchange last week
Today, the Fear and Greed Index dropped to 20, and the level turned to extreme panic; JD.com is recruiting stablecoin policy researchers who are required to understand Web3 and blockchain technology; Spanish bank BBVA has been approved to provide BTC and ETH trading services.
BTC
$116,624.52
+1.81%
INDEX
$1.233
+1.23%
COM
$0.020659
-0.22%
FEAR
$0.02191
-0.13%
ETH
$3,910.25
+5.96%
Share
PANews
2025/03/10 17:30
What will happen to BTC after it drops to $80,000? A brief analysis of the four most likely scenarios
Based on different market perspectives, four scenarios based on three time frames are most likely to happen to Bitcoin.
BTC
$116,624.52
+1.81%
Share
PANews
2025/03/10 17:14
An overview of the six current narratives: Where is liquidity headed next?
When the market is flat, it's a good time to make a plan: think carefully about what will happen next, where the narrative is formed, and where liquidity will eventually flow. Including ETH staking, alt-ETFs, buybacks, robots, etc.
SIX
$0.01976
+1.80%
THINK
$0.02499
+8.18%
FLOW
$0.3713
+2.99%
ETC
$21.52
+5.80%
ETH
$3,910.25
+5.96%
Share
PANews
2025/03/10 15:54
Trading time: BTC hits $80,000, Arthur Hayes warns of 78,000 support level
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
BTC
$116,624.52
+1.81%
Share
PANews
2025/03/10 15:10
Billionaire Charles Hoskinson: From Ethereum veteran, Cardano founder to a multi-talented person who does not do his job properly
As an important figure in the blockchain industry, the story of Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has undoubtedly become an important chapter in the crypto world.
CHARLES
$0.0002421
+23.89%
MULTI
$0.08133
+1.64%
NOT
$0.002156
+5.47%
Share
PANews
2025/03/10 12:44
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; cross-chain protocol Across completes $41 million in financing, led by Paradigm
Crypto venture capital activity picked up in February this year, with 98 projects receiving a total of US$951 million in public financing, a 14% increase from the previous month, but the year-on-year investment level was still down 35%.
CROSS
$0.28518
-5.75%
Share
PANews
2025/03/10 11:15
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.10)
One coin will be issued for each dog raised
AI
$0.1294
+4.18%
DOG
$0.0032
+10.57%
MEME
$0.001737
+3.94%
MEMES
$0.00008818
-0.38%
Share
PANews
2025/03/10 10:29
Weekly preview | Movement launches mainnet; SBI VC Trade, a crypto exchange under SBI, launches stablecoin "USDC" service
In the coming week from March 10, 2025 to March 16, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
USDC
$0.9998
+0.01%
VC
$0.00502
-4.01%
TRADE
$0.14435
+0.99%
Share
PANews
2025/03/09 20:27
