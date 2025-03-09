2025-08-08 Friday

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.11)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.11)

PANews2025/03/11 10:14
Coinbase takes advantage of US regulation: VIP treatment at the White House summit, tokenized stocks, expansion, and M&A rumors

Coinbase has been making a lot of moves recently, from easing the regulatory environment to expanding its business. At the White House Digital Asset Summit, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong enjoyed "VIP" treatment, further highlighting the company's lobbying influence in Washington.
PANews2025/03/10 21:16
PA Daily | Arthur Hayes warns of $78,000 support level; $1.8 billion of ETH flowed out of the exchange last week

Today, the Fear and Greed Index dropped to 20, and the level turned to extreme panic; JD.com is recruiting stablecoin policy researchers who are required to understand Web3 and blockchain technology; Spanish bank BBVA has been approved to provide BTC and ETH trading services.
PANews2025/03/10 17:30
What will happen to BTC after it drops to $80,000? A brief analysis of the four most likely scenarios

Based on different market perspectives, four scenarios based on three time frames are most likely to happen to Bitcoin.
PANews2025/03/10 17:14
An overview of the six current narratives: Where is liquidity headed next?

When the market is flat, it’s a good time to make a plan: think carefully about what will happen next, where the narrative is formed, and where liquidity will eventually flow. Including ETH staking, alt-ETFs, buybacks, robots, etc.
PANews2025/03/10 15:54
Trading time: BTC hits $80,000, Arthur Hayes warns of 78,000 support level

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/03/10 15:10
Billionaire Charles Hoskinson: From Ethereum veteran, Cardano founder to a multi-talented person who does not do his job properly

As an important figure in the blockchain industry, the story of Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has undoubtedly become an important chapter in the crypto world.
PANews2025/03/10 12:44
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; cross-chain protocol Across completes $41 million in financing, led by Paradigm

Crypto venture capital activity picked up in February this year, with 98 projects receiving a total of US$951 million in public financing, a 14% increase from the previous month, but the year-on-year investment level was still down 35%.
PANews2025/03/10 11:15
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.10)

One coin will be issued for each dog raised
PANews2025/03/10 10:29
Weekly preview | Movement launches mainnet; SBI VC Trade, a crypto exchange under SBI, launches stablecoin “USDC” service

In the coming week from March 10, 2025 to March 16, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews2025/03/09 20:27

A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.

S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”

Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.