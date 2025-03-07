Trump's promised strategic Bitcoin reserve is here! Confiscated storage is not as good as expected, or more Bitcoin can be obtained without increasing the burden on taxpayers

US President Trump has officially signed an executive order to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve and a digital asset reserve. Since both reserves are mainly supported by "proceeds from criminal or civil asset forfeiture", the market has a negative reaction in the short term. However, some analysts pointed out that there may still be positive news about the "Bitcoin strategic reserve" in the subsequent congressional legislation.