PA Daily | The White House will host the first cryptocurrency summit on March 7; CME will launch SOL futures on March 17
BlackRock added its Bitcoin ETF to its model portfolio for the first time; the Trump Organization applied for a trademark for "TRUMP" to launch a metaverse and NFT trading platform; Bitcoin returned to the top ten global asset market capitalization rankings, with a 24-hour increase of 7.02%.
PANews
2025/03/01 17:16
$1 billion fled in a single week, daily active users fell by nearly 60%, Solana faces MEME retreat and inflation variables
With $1 billion in pledged funds withdrawn in a single week and daily active users plummeting by nearly 60%, the Solana ecosystem is undergoing its most severe test in the past six months.
PANews
2025/03/01 15:50
KOL Training Guide: How to Expand Your Audience on Social Networks?
20 tips to become a big V.
PANews
2025/03/01 14:30
Can the MEME Act proposed by U.S. congressmen prevent politicians from "cutting leeks"?
What is really preventing politicians from continuing to join the craze of issuing coins is this already shaky market.
PANews
2025/02/28 22:19
PA Daily | SEC determines that Meme coins are not securities; BTC falls below $79,000
Among the top 100 tokens by market value, five tokens including RAY, TRUMP, and WIF have fallen by more than 50% in the month; at the close of U.S. stocks: the Nasdaq fell 2.7%, and Nvidia fell more than 8%; Uniswap integrated Robinhood, MoonPay, and Transak, and launched a fiat currency withdrawal function.
PANews
2025/02/28 17:30
“Selling a kidney to keep Bitcoin”: Strategy’s long bet faces liquidation concerns
Bitcoin led the crypto market to fall across the board, and the pessimistic liquidity outlook exacerbated the market's selling sentiment. In this market environment, investors can't help but worry that MicroStrategy, a veteran Bitcoin leverager, will encounter a "turnover." But to some extent, Strategy's convertible bond structure and financing capabilities reduce the possibility of its Bitcoin being forcibly pledged or liquidated.
PANews
2025/02/28 17:29
Analysis: Mysterious whale hoards $340 million worth of BTC, but is the best time to buy the dip yet?
Traders on social media seem keen to buy at the bottom, and mysterious whales have also taken action, but on-chain data analysis platform Santiment believes that this does not necessarily mean that the best time to buy has arrived.
PANews
2025/02/28 16:20
Driven by events, we review the key governance trends and integration trends in February
Governance dynamics are seen as an indicator of future stability and growth, but a project’s technical updates can have just as much influence as governance dynamics.
PANews
2025/02/28 14:51
PA Chart | A look back at the crypto panic moments from 2018 to 2025
PANews has compiled the cyclical volatility events in the crypto market over the past few years, looking at several key factors that have triggered panic moments, including macroeconomics, internal crises in the industry, the bursting of speculative bubbles, and regulatory pressure.
PANews
2025/02/28 13:11
OSL trading time: large transactions and daily active addresses decreased, and the market trend diverged
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/02/28 13:00
A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.
S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”
Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.