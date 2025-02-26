MEXC Exchange
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.28)
No hot spots at all
PANews
2025/02/28 11:18
Traditional gift card platforms enter Web3. How does Raise, which has raised a total of $220 million, enter the crypto consumption track?
Raise, a crypto gift card platform, announced that it has completed a $63 million strategic financing, led by Haun Ventures, with participation from Paper Ventures, Selini Capital, GSR, and Raj Gokal, co-founder of blockchain Solana. This round of financing brings Raise's total financing to more than $220 million.
MORE
PANews
2025/02/28 08:31
A look at 6 emerging Launchpad platforms: Solana is still the main battlefield, and MEME core presents diversified gameplay
In this article, PANews lists six new Launchpad platforms that have received a lot of attention. These platforms are mainly based on Solana. Each has its own business model and shows innovative attempts in security, gameplay diversity and popularity, but the core still revolves around MEME.
PANews
2025/02/27 18:47
PA Daily | The Fear and Greed Index hit a new low since June last year, and Binance HODLer airdrop launched MyShell (SHELL)
Berachain has appointed former Polygon Labs CTO as its new chief technology officer; DTCC lists the first Solana futures ETFs, codes $SOLZ and $SOLT; FBI: North Korean hacker group "TraderTraitor" stole $1.5 billion in crypto assets from Bybit.
PANews
2025/02/27 17:30
From Cosmos to Ethereum: How does Initia integrate the advantages of the two major ecosystems?
If Ethereum is the “world computer”, then Initia is the “world conductor”.
PANews
2025/02/27 17:10
Why am I firmly optimistic about Ordinals? The gaming field of miners, KOLs, and gamblers, and my personal declaration at the bottom
Ordinals is not just a simple protocol, it is a mirror image of the nature of the crypto market—a place where greed, manipulation, and power intertwine, but it is also a battlefield of opportunity.
PANews
2025/02/27 16:16
Bybit security investigation reveals the truth: SAFE front-end cloud service was attacked, how to ensure the safety of hundreds of billions of assets carried by multi-signature wallets
On February 27, Bybit released a hacker forensics report, which pointed out that the theft of funds was caused by a vulnerability in Safe’s infrastructure, but it seems that Safe is unwilling to accept this accusation.
PANews
2025/02/27 15:22
Solana Inflation Revolution: SIMD-0228 Proposal Sparks Community Controversy, 80% Reduction in Issuance Hides Risk of "Death Spiral"
The blueprint of "smart issuance" has aroused heated debate in the community about "inflation spiral" and interest game.
PANews
2025/02/27 14:02
PA Daily | Hemi mainnet will be launched on March 12; Binance CEO said the current market adjustment is a tactical retracement rather than a trend reversal
The Bitcoin Reserve Act of the State of Oklahoma, USA, passed the committee review; the SEC terminated its investigation into Uniswap Labs and did not take any enforcement action; the Hemi mainnet will be launched on March 12, integrating the Bitcoin and Ethereum ecosystems.
PANews
2025/02/26 18:02
Binance tested the pre-market trading "limit-up mechanism" for the first time. RED rose by up to 400% in the first three days after opening. Its applicability remains to be tested by the market.
Binance announced that it will launch a "limit-up mechanism" test in Launchpool pre-market trading, and this test is for RedStone (RED) tokens. However, it is still unclear whether this mechanism will become a long-term function. Previously, Huobi launched a partial liquidation and circuit breaker mechanism after the Bitcoin crash on March 12, 2020.
PANews
2025/02/26 17:24
