Delphi Digital's top ten predictions for 2025: DeAI will lead the DeFi revolution, and Solana will continue to outperform Ethereum
This article will explore the top ten market trends predicted by Delphi Digital to reveal the possible future evolution of the cryptocurrency industry.
PANews
2025/01/16 13:49
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.16)
We are so back!
PANews
2025/01/16 10:42
AO is about to be released: Can Arweave regain momentum?
This article will deeply analyze Arweave's permanent storage architecture, AO's hyper-parallel computing model, and how the two will promote the future development of on-chain autonomous agents. At the same time, it will also explore the challenges faced by AR and AO, token market dynamics, and how to participate in them.
PANews
2025/01/15 19:30
PA Daily | The SEC has never stated that Bitcoin and Ethereum are securities; Matrixport said that Bitcoin’s 21-week moving average above $85,000 can be regarded as a bull market signal
SOLV airdrop qualification inquiry will be open at 17:00 on January 16; OKX will launch AIXBT spot trading; Binance Alpha will add GRIFT, VITA and Aimonica.
PANews
2025/01/15 18:12
The AI Agent track has rebounded strongly. Here are 10 emerging AI Agent projects that have attracted much attention
In this article, PANews lists 10 emerging AI Agent projects that have attracted much market attention recently. These projects are all from the Solana and Base ecosystems, and have attracted a lot of financial attention and participation within just a few days of their launch, with their market value showing a significant increase.
PANews
2025/01/15 16:31
Solana officially promotes DePIN project Roam: With millions of nodes, South Korea becomes a major mining center
The total number of Roam devices is currently about 1.21 million, ranking first in the world. What is the "magic" behind this rapid growth?
PANews
2025/01/15 14:57
Countdown to leaving office! SEC Chairman Gary Gensler accepted a public interview and responded to 11 key questions about cryptocurrencies and capital markets
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler was interviewed by two media outlets in a row, and his leadership style and policy legacy became a hot topic. PANews compiled 11 important questions about cryptocurrencies and capital markets, and how Gensler responded to them.
PANews
2025/01/15 14:18
OSL Trading Moments: With clear regulation and continued institutional investment, the crypto industry is expected to see strong growth in 2025
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/01/15 11:41
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.15)
The chain rebounded quickly, and the market is looking for new AI Agents
PANews
2025/01/15 10:28
Dialogue with Dragonfly Managing Partner: How to succeed in the cryptocurrency field without relying on luck?
In the emerging field of cryptocurrency, true success comes from technical understanding, continuous learning, and value creation, not just the pursuit of short-term gains.
PANews
2025/01/15 10:00
Trending News
A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.
S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”
Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.