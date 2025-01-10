MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
50 application ideas in the crypto field in 2025: covering AI, DeFi, NFT and other tracks
This article provides 50 highly promising project ideas for developers of different skill levels, hoping to inspire more people to create meaningful products in this industry.
MORE
$0.10007
-0.90%
DEFI
$0.002024
-2.22%
AI
$0.1295
+4.09%
PEOPLE
$0.01898
+5.73%
NFT
$0.0000004747
--%
Share
PANews
2025/01/12 11:32
PA Daily | Two U.S. states proposed to establish Bitcoin or digital asset reserves; Aiccelerate DAO went online, and the market value of the token AICC once exceeded US$250 million
Kenya is preparing legislation to legalize cryptocurrencies; Nasdaq-listed liquor company Heritage Distilling plans to build up Bitcoin reserves and accept it as a form of payment; the verdict in the Trump "hush money" case: 34 counts found guilty, no punishment; Bybit announced that it will temporarily restrict services to Indian users from January 12.
U
$0.0283
-2.38%
TRUMP
$9.174
+3.47%
FORM
$3.8858
+1.09%
TOKEN
$0.01598
+2.96%
DAO
$0.1263
-5.60%
Share
PANews
2025/01/11 17:12
Detailed explanation of how BIO Protocol and DeSci projects are revolutionizing the new paradigm of scientific research development
DeSci (Decentralized Science) aims to accelerate the speed at which the world benefits from the next wave of scientific innovation through on-chain coordination.
BIO
$0.08419
+39.54%
DESCI
$0.0002527
+99.60%
Share
PANews
2025/01/11 13:45
PA Daily | Binance will launch AIXBT, CGPT and COOKIE spot trading pairs; Coinbase, Google and ai16z members established Aiccelerate to promote the integration of AI and encryption
PIPPIN broke through $0.23, rising more than 20 times in a week; Artela announced the token economic model: 62% was allocated to the community; Coinbase, Google, ai16z and other team members jointly launched the DAO organization Aiccelerate to accelerate the integration of encryption and AI.
MORE
$0.10007
-0.90%
PIPPIN
$0.016806
-3.40%
TOKEN
$0.01598
+2.96%
AI16Z
$0.1345
+8.29%
AI
$0.1295
+4.09%
COOKIE
$0.15135
+7.12%
CGPT
$0.096366
+3.54%
AIXBT
$0.1287
+6.45%
Share
PANews
2025/01/10 18:02
Berachain mainnet is coming soon, a panoramic guide to the ecological AI track and potential projects
This article will explore 17 AI projects in the Berachain ecosystem and 11 projects worth paying attention to.
AI
$0.1295
+4.09%
SOON
$0.1893
+5.99%
Share
PANews
2025/01/10 15:17
The Los Angeles wildfire incident caused damage to some crypto companies and user wallets, and prediction market-related bets were controversial
Southern California cryptocurrency companies and users are suffering, nonprofits are accepting cryptocurrency donations, and a prediction market is being questioned for being unethical for making related predictions.
Share
PANews
2025/01/10 14:28
OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin’s short-term correction triggers market volatility, but long-term growth expectations remain
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Share
PANews
2025/01/10 12:33
Crypto AI's top ten predictions for 2025: total market value reaches $150 billion, 99% of AI agents will die
AI covers everything from smart contract platforms to meme, DePIN, Agent platforms, data networks, and intelligent coordination layers. Its market position is undoubtedly comparable to DeFi and meme. The computing market is the next "L1 market"; the crypto AI work team will be a human-machine hybrid.
DEPIN
$0.00000022
--%
DEFI
$0.002024
-2.22%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
AI
$0.1295
+4.09%
SMART
$0.007183
+41.64%
Share
PANews
2025/01/10 11:26
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.10)
Ai Agent can't handle this situation.
T
$0.01716
+2.38%
AI
$0.1295
+4.09%
MEME
$0.001735
+3.89%
MEMES
$0.00008818
-0.35%
Share
PANews
2025/01/10 10:46
PA Chart | A chart showing the six most popular candidates for CFTC chairman
Current CFTC commissioners, Kraken and a16z executives, and others are strong contenders for the successor to the CFTC chairman. They all have extensive experience in financial regulation and a deep background in crypto policy, adding a lot of suspense to the race.
SIX
$0.01965
+1.23%
DEEP
$0.15891
+9.72%
LOT
$0.0202
+0.19%
Share
PANews
2025/01/10 10:05
Trending News
More
A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.
S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”
Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.