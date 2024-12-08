2025-08-08 Friday

Amazon has been proposed to establish a Bitcoin treasury, and Microsoft is about to vote on the decision. Will large companies favor using Bitcoin to hedge against inflation?

More and more large technology companies are beginning to pay attention to how to protect assets through Bitcoin investment financial strategies. Recently, the Washington think tank "National Center for Public Policy Research" proposed a shareholder proposal to Amazon, suggesting that it include Bitcoin in the company's financial reserves to cope with inflation risks.
PANews2024/12/09 18:25
PA Daily | Upbit and Binance launch Movement (MOVE); Pudgy Penguins surpasses BAYC to become the second largest NFT project by market value

Binance launched MOVE and started an airdrop activity for HODLers; Pudgy Penguins surpassed BAYC to become the second largest NFT project by market value; PEPE's market value exceeded US$11 billion, setting a new high, surpassing Uniswap.
PANews2024/12/09 17:46
BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025

This article will conduct an in-depth analysis from four dimensions: time cycle, macroeconomics, market demand, and on-chain data.
PANews2024/12/09 15:51
Bull Market Guide: 6 Trading Rules to Improve Your Trading Success Rate

Narrow your focus; distinguish between investing, trading, and speculation; and don&#39;t work in isolation.
PANews2024/12/09 14:35
OSL Trading Hour: BTC may rise to $120,000, $3 billion options are about to expire

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2024/12/09 11:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.9)

On-chain heat returns
PANews2024/12/09 10:57
Financing Weekly Report | 23 public financing events; Blockchain interoperability developer Union Labs completes $12 million Series A financing

AI and CeFi projects in the primary market performed well; Pantera Capital raised US$20 million, which will be used to invest in TON, a blockchain related to Telegram.
PANews2024/12/09 10:25
AMA Review: One hand BTC, one hand PVP, crazy MEME game theory

How can ordinary players profit from Crazy PVP in a scientific and sustainable way?
PANews2024/12/09 09:16
PA Daily | There is no snapshot of the “Fat Penguin” PENGU token; the top ten Bitcoin holders control nearly 15% of the circulation

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has appeared in a Paris court and said he &quot;trusts the French judicial system&quot;; BABYDOGE&#39;s $2.42 million worth of tokens unlocked about 10 hours ago were all recharged into Binance; Vitalik Buterin said he could not accept Ethereum&#39;s abandonment of verifiability.
PANews2024/12/08 17:26
A Deep Dive into Token Unlocks: What Are the Most Important Factors in Price Changes?

90% unlocking creates negative price pressure regardless of size or type, with team unlocking triggering the worst crashes and irrational selling.
PANews2024/12/08 17:02

