2025-08-09 Saturday

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.15)

In 2024, the status of the gifts for Dog and Wright has already been reversed!
DOG GO TO THE MOON
PANews2024/11/15 11:07
Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?

Aptos and Sui, which come from the same school, are often compared with each other. Especially in the recent hot market, SUI token has led the rise in public chains, rising as high as 117% in half a month and setting a historical high. On the other hand, APTOS is not to be outdone. The BUIDL fund under BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, has expanded to Aptos.
PANews2024/11/15 10:51
Japanese exchange Coincheck will be listed on Nasdaq. Will the Trump administration give the green light to more crypto companies&#39; IPOs?

Under the Trump administration, will the IPO process for crypto companies accelerate as the regulatory framework is expected to become clearer?
PANews2024/11/14 20:49
The meme has transformed into the U.S. &quot;National Development and Reform Commission&quot;. How much room for imagination is there for DOGE promoted by Musk?

This is the most promising time for the meme: DOGE will provide &quot;advice and guidance&quot; to the White House outside the government and is called a core part of Trump&#39;s &quot;Save America&quot; campaign.
PANews2024/11/14 19:13
PA Daily | Polymarket is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice; 0G Labs completes $40 million seed round of financing

BlackRock&#39;s BUIDL fund expanded to multiple blockchains including Aptos; some iOS users of Phantom experienced app resets; Coinbase acquired the Utopia Labs team; the cumulative trading volume of the US Bitcoin spot ETF has exceeded US$500 billion.
PANews2024/11/14 19:07
PA Chart | One chart summarizes the future price trend forecast of Bitcoin

After Trump won the US election, the price of Bitcoin hit record highs. How will the trend develop in the future? Will it continue to rise to break through $100,000, or will it gradually fall back?
PANews2024/11/14 17:22
DeSci Manifesto: How decentralized science can “disrupt” scientific research?

Today, at the dawn of the DeSci space, the bottom-up capacity has been built to launch scientific DAOs. The combination of speculation, commercialization, and philosophical reform has opened up new markets for scientific research. R&amp;D is packaged into a brand and sold to consumers. Tokens are a brand for a pay-per-use form of scientific research.
PANews2024/11/14 15:45
From the FBI raid on Polymarket&#39;s founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

From the FBI raid on the founder of Polymarket to the political movement in the United States triggered by the euthanasia of Peanut, it has evolved into a public protest against issues such as regulation, free will, and political motivations. The popularity of PolitiFi-like MEME coins such as Free Shayne Coplan and Pnut has further proved that the crypto market is increasingly becoming a tool for protest and reform in the United States.
PANews2024/11/14 14:28
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.14)

Meme supercycle enters super-fomo mode
PANews2024/11/14 11:27
PA Daily | Trump announced that Musk will lead the Department of Government Efficiency; Bitcoin trading volume hit a new high of $145 billion

Bitwise acquired Attestant, a service provider for Ethereum staking services; Coinbase launched the COIN50 index; Upbit added USDT trading pairs for 12 tokens including AGLD, FIL, ARPA, and launched AGLD in the Korean won market.
PANews2024/11/13 19:22

Trending News

The three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, and gold stocks generally rose

US and Russia reportedly plan to reach Ukraine deal

Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,195 BTC and Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 43,329 ETH.

Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash Verdict: What It Means for Crypto

Roman Storm And Legal Team Will Fight Guilty Charge Until He Is “Fully Vindicated”