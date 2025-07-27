MEXC Exchange
Survey: 14% of American adults own cryptocurrencies, 64% of investors believe they are extremely risky
PANews reported on July 27 that according to CoinDesk, a Gallup poll found that only 14% of American adults own cryptocurrencies, 60% of respondents expressed no interest in buying, and
PANews
2025/07/27 08:44
Pakistan’s Crypto Minister: Demographics will drive Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan by a “leapfrog”
PANews July 27 news, according to Cointelegraph, Pakistan's Minister of State for Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Bilal Bin Saqib said in an interview that Pakistan's demographic structure is the main catalyst
PANews
2025/07/27 08:25
An independent miner mined block 907283 and received 3.173 BTC
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Mempool data, an independent Bitcoin miner successfully mined block 907283 through the Solo CK mining pool (an independent mining service). The block
PANews
2025/07/27 08:14
Pudgy Penguins denies acquisition of OpenSea
PANews reported on July 27 that Pudgy Penguins security director Beau tweeted to clarify: "Pudgy Penguins did not acquire Opensea. Penguin's planned layout is large-scale, and there is no need
PANews
2025/07/27 08:06
From being misunderstood to rising, why can ETH become the reserve asset of the on-chain economy?
Author: Kevin Li Translation: TechFlow Recently, there has been a resurgence of interest in Ethereum, especially following the emergence of ETH as a reserve asset. Our fundamental analysts explore a
PANews
2025/07/27 08:00
Bitwise CIO declares the crypto cycle dead—institutions are the new drivers
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan has declared the traditional four-year cryptocurrency cycle dead.
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 04:30
Bitcoin enters reserve conversation, but gold still rules as dollar grows weak
Central banks shift from dollar to gold, while Bitcoin gains quiet traction in sovereign reserve discussions.
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 03:35
Crypto to buy in 2025 altcoin season: PEPETO, SHIB, PEPE, BONK?
PEPETO presale heats up as investors weigh its upside against SHIB, PEPE, and BONK in the 2025 memecoin race. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 03:17
Sky Protocol token price jumps amid strong whale buying
The Sky Protocol token spiked Saturday to its highest level this year as whale accumulation intensifies and fundamentals strengthen.
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 01:32
Demographics will 'leapfrog' Bitcoin adoption in Pakistan — Bilal Bin Saqib
A young and tech-savvy population, combating inflationary pressures, is driving Bitcoin adoption and a new financial system in Pakistan.
PANews
2025/07/27 01:25
