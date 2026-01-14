Brazilian real (WBRL) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Brazilian real price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much WBRL could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Brazilian real % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Brazilian real Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Brazilian real (WBRL) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Brazilian real could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.184086 in 2026. Brazilian real (WBRL) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Brazilian real could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.193290 in 2027. Brazilian real (WBRL) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, WBRL is projected to reach $ 0.202954 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Brazilian real (WBRL) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, WBRL is projected to reach $ 0.213102 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Brazilian real (WBRL) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of WBRL in 2030 is $ 0.223757, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Brazilian real (WBRL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Brazilian real could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.364477. Brazilian real (WBRL) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Brazilian real could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.593695. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.184086 0.00%

2027 $ 0.193290 5.00%

2028 $ 0.202954 10.25%

2029 $ 0.213102 15.76%

2030 $ 0.223757 21.55%

2031 $ 0.234945 27.63%

2032 $ 0.246692 34.01%

2033 $ 0.259027 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.271978 47.75%

2035 $ 0.285577 55.13%

2036 $ 0.299856 62.89%

2037 $ 0.314849 71.03%

2038 $ 0.330592 79.59%

2039 $ 0.347121 88.56%

2040 $ 0.364477 97.99%

2050 $ 0.593695 222.51% Short Term Brazilian real Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.184086 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.184111 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.184262 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.184842 0.41% Brazilian real (WBRL) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for WBRL on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.184086 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Brazilian real (WBRL) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for WBRL, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.184111 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Brazilian real (WBRL) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for WBRL, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.184262 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Brazilian real (WBRL) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for WBRL is $0.184842 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Brazilian real Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 100.48K$ 100.48K $ 100.48K Circulation Supply 549.18K 549.18K 549.18K Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest WBRL price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, WBRL has a circulating supply of 549.18K and a total market capitalisation of $ 100.48K. View Live WBRL Price

Brazilian real Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Brazilian real live price page, the current price of Brazilian real is 0.184086USD. The circulating supply of Brazilian real(WBRL) is 549.18K WBRL , giving it a market capitalization of $100,481 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.03% $ 0 $ 0.184092 $ 0.182909

7 Days 0.91% $ 0.001669 $ 0.185514 $ 0.182340

30 Days -1.36% $ -0.002510 $ 0.185514 $ 0.182340 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Brazilian real has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a 0.03% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Brazilian real was trading at a high of $0.185514 and a low of $0.182340 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.91% . This recent trend showcases WBRL's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Brazilian real has experienced a -1.36% change, reflecting approximately $-0.002510 to its value. This indicates that WBRL could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Brazilian real (WBRL) Price Prediction Module Works? The Brazilian real Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of WBRL based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Brazilian real over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of WBRL, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Brazilian real. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of WBRL. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of WBRL to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Brazilian real.

Why is WBRL Price Prediction Important?

WBRL Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is WBRL worth investing now? According to your predictions, WBRL will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of WBRL next month? According to the Brazilian real (WBRL) price prediction tool, the forecasted WBRL price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 WBRL cost in 2027? The current price of 1 Brazilian real (WBRL) is -- . Based on the prediction model above, WBRL is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of WBRL in 2028? Brazilian real (WBRL) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per WBRL by 2028. What is the estimated price target of WBRL in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, Brazilian real (WBRL) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of WBRL in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, Brazilian real (WBRL) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. How much will 1 WBRL cost in 2030? The price of 1 Brazilian real (WBRL) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, WBRL will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the WBRL price prediction for 2040? Brazilian real (WBRL) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 WBRL by 2040.