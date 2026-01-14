Fireball (FIREBALL) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Fireball price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much FIREBALL could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy FIREBALL

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Fireball % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Fireball Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Fireball (FIREBALL) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Fireball could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.000107 in 2026. Fireball (FIREBALL) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Fireball could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.000112 in 2027. Fireball (FIREBALL) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, FIREBALL is projected to reach $ 0.000118 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Fireball (FIREBALL) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, FIREBALL is projected to reach $ 0.000124 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Fireball (FIREBALL) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of FIREBALL in 2030 is $ 0.000130, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Fireball (FIREBALL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Fireball could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000212. Fireball (FIREBALL) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Fireball could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.000345. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.000107 0.00%

2027 $ 0.000112 5.00%

2028 $ 0.000118 10.25%

2029 $ 0.000124 15.76%

2030 $ 0.000130 21.55%

2031 $ 0.000136 27.63%

2032 $ 0.000143 34.01%

2033 $ 0.000150 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.000158 47.75%

2035 $ 0.000166 55.13%

2036 $ 0.000174 62.89%

2037 $ 0.000183 71.03%

2038 $ 0.000192 79.59%

2039 $ 0.000202 88.56%

2040 $ 0.000212 97.99%

2050 $ 0.000345 222.51% Short Term Fireball Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.000107 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.000107 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.000107 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.000107 0.41% Fireball (FIREBALL) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for FIREBALL on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.000107 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Fireball (FIREBALL) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for FIREBALL, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.000107 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Fireball (FIREBALL) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for FIREBALL, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.000107 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Fireball (FIREBALL) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for FIREBALL is $0.000107 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Fireball Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 90.21K$ 90.21K $ 90.21K Circulation Supply 850.33M 850.33M 850.33M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest FIREBALL price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, FIREBALL has a circulating supply of 850.33M and a total market capitalisation of $ 90.21K. View Live FIREBALL Price

Fireball Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Fireball live price page, the current price of Fireball is 0.000107USD. The circulating supply of Fireball(FIREBALL) is 850.33M FIREBALL , giving it a market capitalization of $90,213 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.43% $ 0 $ 0.000116 $ 0.000090

7 Days 82.81% $ 0.000088 $ 0.001486 $ 0.000042

30 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.001486 $ 0.000042 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Fireball has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a 0.43% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Fireball was trading at a high of $0.001486 and a low of $0.000042 . It had witnessed a price change of 82.81% . This recent trend showcases FIREBALL's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Fireball has experienced a 0.00% change, reflecting approximately $0 to its value. This indicates that FIREBALL could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Fireball (FIREBALL) Price Prediction Module Works? The Fireball Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of FIREBALL based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Fireball over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of FIREBALL, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Fireball. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of FIREBALL. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of FIREBALL to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Fireball.

Why is FIREBALL Price Prediction Important?

FIREBALL Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is FIREBALL worth investing now? According to your predictions, FIREBALL will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of FIREBALL next month? According to the Fireball (FIREBALL) price prediction tool, the forecasted FIREBALL price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 FIREBALL cost in 2027? The current price of 1 Fireball (FIREBALL) is -- . Based on the prediction model above, FIREBALL is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of FIREBALL in 2028? Fireball (FIREBALL) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per FIREBALL by 2028. What is the estimated price target of FIREBALL in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, Fireball (FIREBALL) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of FIREBALL in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, Fireball (FIREBALL) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. How much will 1 FIREBALL cost in 2030? The price of 1 Fireball (FIREBALL) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, FIREBALL will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the FIREBALL price prediction for 2040? Fireball (FIREBALL) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 FIREBALL by 2040. Sign Up Now