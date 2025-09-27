MEXC Exchange / Crypto Price Prediction / Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) /

Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Kobe the Shiba Inu price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much KOBE will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Kobe the Shiba Inu % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Kobe the Shiba Inu Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Kobe the Shiba Inu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.013001 in 2025. Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Kobe the Shiba Inu could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.013651 in 2026. Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of KOBE is $ 0.014333 with a 10.25% growth rate. Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of KOBE is $ 0.015050 with a 15.76% growth rate. Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KOBE in 2029 is $ 0.015803 along with 21.55% growth rate. Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KOBE in 2030 is $ 0.016593 along with 27.63% growth rate. Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Kobe the Shiba Inu could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.027028. Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Kobe the Shiba Inu could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.044026. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.013001 0.00%

2026 $ 0.013651 5.00%

2027 $ 0.014333 10.25%

2028 $ 0.015050 15.76%

2029 $ 0.015803 21.55%

2030 $ 0.016593 27.63%

2031 $ 0.017422 34.01%

2032 $ 0.018293 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.019208 47.75%

2034 $ 0.020169 55.13%

2035 $ 0.021177 62.89%

2036 $ 0.022236 71.03%

2037 $ 0.023348 79.59%

2038 $ 0.024515 88.56%

2039 $ 0.025741 97.99%

2040 $ 0.027028 107.89% Show More Short Term Kobe the Shiba Inu Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth September 27, 2025(Today) $ 0.013001 0.00%

September 28, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.013002 0.01%

October 4, 2025(This Week) $ 0.013013 0.10%

October 27, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.013054 0.41% Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for KOBE on September 27, 2025(Today) , is $0.013001 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Price Prediction Tomorrow For September 28, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for KOBE, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.013002 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Price Prediction This Week By October 4, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for KOBE, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.013013 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for KOBE is $0.013054 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Kobe the Shiba Inu Price Statistics
Current Price ---- --
Price Change (24H) --
Market Cap $ 1.36M$ 1.36M $ 1.36M
Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M
Volume (24H) ---- --
Volume (24H) --
The latest KOBE price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, KOBE has a circulating supply of 100.00M and a total market capitalisation of $ 1.36M.

Kobe the Shiba Inu Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Kobe the Shiba Inu live price page, the current price of Kobe the Shiba Inu is 0.013001USD. The circulating supply of Kobe the Shiba Inu(KOBE) is 100.00M KOBE , giving it a market capitalization of $1,358,084 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -93.10% $ -0.175625 $ 0.188627 $ 0.004578

7 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.188627 $ 0.006749

30 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.188627 $ 0.006749 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Kobe the Shiba Inu has shown a price movement of $-0.175625 , reflecting a -93.10% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Kobe the Shiba Inu was trading at a high of $0.188627 and a low of $0.006749 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.00% . This recent trend showcases KOBE's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Kobe the Shiba Inu has experienced a 0.00% change, reflecting approximately $0 to its value. This indicates that KOBE could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Kobe the Shiba Inu (KOBE) Price Prediction Module Works? The Kobe the Shiba Inu Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of KOBE based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Kobe the Shiba Inu over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of KOBE, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Kobe the Shiba Inu. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of KOBE. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of KOBE to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Kobe the Shiba Inu.

Why is KOBE Price Prediction Important?

KOBE Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

