Get Populous price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much PPT could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Populous % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. Populous Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Populous (PPT) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Populous could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.132985 in 2026. Populous (PPT) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Populous could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.139634 in 2027. Populous (PPT) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, PPT is projected to reach $ 0.146615 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Populous (PPT) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, PPT is projected to reach $ 0.153946 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Populous (PPT) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of PPT in 2030 is $ 0.161644, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Populous (PPT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Populous could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.263301. Populous (PPT) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Populous could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.428889.

2027 $ 0.139634 5.00%

2028 $ 0.146615 10.25%

2029 $ 0.153946 15.76%

2030 $ 0.161644 21.55%

2031 $ 0.169726 27.63%

2032 $ 0.178212 34.01%

2033 $ 0.187123 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.196479 47.75%

2035 $ 0.206303 55.13%

2036 $ 0.216618 62.89%

2037 $ 0.227449 71.03%

2038 $ 0.238821 79.59%

2039 $ 0.250763 88.56%

2040 $ 0.263301 97.99%

2050 $ 0.428889 222.51% Short Term Populous Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.132985 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.133003 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.133112 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.133531 0.41% Populous (PPT) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for PPT on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.132985 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Populous (PPT) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for PPT, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.133003 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Populous (PPT) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for PPT, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.133112 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Populous (PPT) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for PPT is $0.133531 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Populous Price Statistics Current Price Price Change (24H) Market Cap $ 4.82M Circulation Supply 36.23M Volume (24H) The latest PPT price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, PPT has a circulating supply of 36.23M and a total market capitalisation of $ 4.82M.

Populous Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Populous live price page, the current price of Populous is 0.132985USD. The circulating supply of Populous(PPT) is 36.23M PPT , giving it a market capitalization of $4,817,639 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 6.28% $ 0.007856 $ 0.138447 $ 0.122454

7 Days 18.65% $ 0.024796 $ 0.153681 $ 0.022213

7 Days 18.65% $ 0.024796 $ 0.153681 $ 0.022213

30 Days 527.49% $ 0.701484 $ 0.153681 $ 0.022213 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Populous has shown a price movement of $0.007856 , reflecting a 6.28% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Populous was trading at a high of $0.153681 and a low of $0.022213 . It had witnessed a price change of 18.65% . This recent trend showcases PPT's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Populous has experienced a 527.49% change, reflecting approximately $0.701484 to its value. This indicates that PPT could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Populous (PPT) Price Prediction Module Works? The Populous Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of PPT based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Populous over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of PPT, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Populous. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of PPT. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of PPT to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Populous.

Why is PPT Price Prediction Important?

PPT Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is PPT worth investing now? According to your predictions, PPT will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of PPT next month? According to the Populous (PPT) price prediction tool, the forecasted PPT price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 PPT cost in 2027? The current price of 1 Populous (PPT) is -- . Based on the prediction model above, PPT is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of PPT in 2028? Populous (PPT) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per PPT by 2028. What is the estimated price target of PPT in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, Populous (PPT) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of PPT in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, Populous (PPT) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. How much will 1 PPT cost in 2030? The price of 1 Populous (PPT) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, PPT will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the PPT price prediction for 2040? Populous (PPT) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 PPT by 2040.