0xShadow (0XS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 0xShadow (0XS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

0xShadow (0XS) Information 0xShadow was conceived as a modular suite of advanced privacy tools built for the decentralized web. The mission was clear from the start: give users complete control over their digital identity through tools that enable anonymity, burner credentials, and secure interaction. While the public remained unaware, we worked in silence—designing the brand, planning the roadmap, and building each tool with precision. Every step was calculated to ensure a seamless, stealth-first experience. From day one, 0xShadow set out to redefine what online privacy means in a Web3 world. Official Website: https://0xshadow.online/ Buy 0XS Now!

0xShadow (0XS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 0xShadow (0XS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 210.47K $ 210.47K $ 210.47K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 210.47K $ 210.47K $ 210.47K All-Time High: $ 0.0056694 $ 0.0056694 $ 0.0056694 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0021034 $ 0.0021034 $ 0.0021034 Learn more about 0xShadow (0XS) price

0xShadow (0XS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 0xShadow (0XS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 0XS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 0XS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 0XS's tokenomics, explore 0XS token's live price!

