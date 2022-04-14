Discover key insights into 0xsim by Virtuals (SAGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

0xsim by Virtuals (SAGE) Information

Your AI-powered key to navigating crypto with confidence: 0xsim.ai. We deliver real-time market analytics, deep token insights, and intelligent AI analysis across all major EVM networks and Solana.

Easily understand the market with clear charts, volume data, and trend analysis. Our AI, uniquely trained on comprehensive token data, provides actionable insights, putting expert analysis at your fingertips.

Trade smarter with our upcoming limitless limit orders, allowing you to trigger trades based on virtually any future event you can describe – quantitative or qualitative.

Utilizing reliable 0xv2 for EVM and Jupiter for Solana, 0xsim.ai makes sophisticated crypto tools accessible through the power of AI. Visit terminal.0xsim.ai to get started!