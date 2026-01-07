is a storytelling driven project built around the idea that a single narrative can shift markets, movements, and mindsets. The token embodies the power of belief and storytelling in Web3, where memes, narratives, and communities shape real value.

$narrative aims to unite creators, traders, and thinkers around a shared truth in crypto, the story is the utility. The project celebrates the voices and memes that move markets, building a community that rewards creativity, collective storytelling, and cultural influence on-chain.