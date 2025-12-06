1 to Solomon Islands Dollar Conversion Table
1 to SBD Conversion Table
- 1 10.07 SBD
- 2 10.13 SBD
- 3 10.20 SBD
- 4 10.26 SBD
- 5 10.33 SBD
- 6 10.39 SBD
- 7 10.46 SBD
- 8 10.52 SBD
- 9 10.59 SBD
- 10 10.65 SBD
- 50 13.25 SBD
- 100 16.50 SBD
- 1,000 165.03 SBD
- 5,000 1325.14 SBD
- 10,000 1650.29 SBD
The table above displays real-time 1 to Solomon Islands Dollar (1 to SBD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 1 to 10,000 1. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked 1 amounts using the latest SBD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom 1 to SBD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SBD to 1 Conversion Table
- 1 SBD15.37 1
- 2 SBD30.75 1
- 3 SBD46.13 1
- 4 SBD61.51 1
- 5 SBD76.88 1
- 6 SBD92.26 1
- 7 SBD107.6 1
- 8 SBD123.02 1
- 9 SBD138.4 1
- 10 SBD153.7 1
- 50 SBD768.8 1
- 100 SBD1,537 1
- 1,000 SBD15,377 1
- 5,000 SBD76,889 1
- 10,000 SBD153,778 1
The table above shows real-time Solomon Islands Dollar to 1 (SBD to 1) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SBD to 10,000 SBD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much 1 you can get at current rates based on commonly used SBD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
1 (1) is currently trading at SI$ 0.07 SBD , reflecting a -4.75% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at SI$433.18K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of SI$-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated 1 Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
433.18K
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-4.75%
Price Change (1D)
SI$ 0.008712
24H High
SI$ 0.00675
24H Low
The 1 to SBD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track 1's fluctuations against SBD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current 1 price.
1 to SBD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 1 = 0.07 SBD | 1 SBD = 15.37 1
Today, the exchange rate for 1 1 to SBD is 0.07 SBD.
Buying 5 1 will cost 0.33 SBD and 10 1 is valued at 0.65 SBD.
1 SBD can be traded for 15.37 1.
50 SBD can be converted to 768.8 1, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 1 to SBD has changed by -15.17% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -4.75%, reaching a high of 0.07167624700519792 SBD and a low of 0.055534282287085165 SBD.
One month ago, the value of 1 1 was 0.22540336767692926 SBD, which represents a -71.15% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, 1 has changed by -0.017219741159536183 SBD, resulting in a -20.93% change in its value.
All About 1 (1)
Now that you have calculated the price of 1 (1), you can learn more about 1 directly at MEXC. Learn about 1 past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy 1, trading pairs, and more.
1 to SBD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, 1 (1) has fluctuated between 0.055534282287085165 SBD and 0.07167624700519792 SBD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.055534282287085165 SBD to a high of 0.11600494522191124 SBD. You can view detailed 1 to SBD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|SI$ 0
|SI$ 0.08
|SI$ 0.24
|SI$ 0.32
|Low
|SI$ 0
|SI$ 0
|SI$ 0
|SI$ 0
|Average
|SI$ 0
|SI$ 0
|SI$ 0.08
|SI$ 0.08
|Volatility
|+23.20%
|+78.49%
|+114.05%
|+396.40%
|Change
|-3.93%
|-15.29%
|-71.05%
|-20.68%
1 Price Forecast in SBD for 2026 and 2030
1’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential 1 to SBD forecasts for the coming years:
1 Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, 1 could reach approximately SI$0.07 SBD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
1 Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, 1 may rise to around SI$0.08 SBD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our 1 Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
1 Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
1/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of 1 Spot trading pairs, covering markets where 1 is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell 1 at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
1USDTPerpetual
|Trade
1000BONKUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
1INCHUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore 1 Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of 1 futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy 1
Looking to add 1 to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy 1 › or Get started now ›
1 and SBD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
1 (1) vs USD: Market Comparison
1 Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.007904
- 7-Day Change: -15.17%
- 30-Day Trend: -71.15%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including 1, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SBD, the USD price of 1 remains the primary market benchmark.
[1 Price] [1 to USD]
Solomon Islands Dollar (SBD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SBD/USD): 0.12149794328281611
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: 0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SBD means you will pay less to get the same amount of 1.
- A weaker SBD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy 1 securely with SBD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the 1 to SBD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between 1 (1) and Solomon Islands Dollar (SBD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in 1, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the 1 to SBD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SBD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SBD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SBD's strength. When SBD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like 1, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like 1, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for 1 may rise, impacting its conversion to SBD.
Convert 1 to SBD Instantly
Use our real-time 1 to SBD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert 1 to SBD?
Enter the Amount of 1
Start by entering how much 1 you want to convert into SBD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live 1 to SBD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date 1 to SBD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about 1 and SBD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add 1 to your portfolio? Learn how to buy 1 with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the 1 to SBD exchange rate calculated?
The 1 to SBD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of 1 (often in USD or USDT), converted to SBD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the 1 to SBD rate change so frequently?
1 to SBD rate changes so frequently because both 1 and Solomon Islands Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed 1 to SBD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the 1 to SBD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the 1 to SBD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert 1 to SBD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my 1 to SBD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of 1 against SBD over time?
You can understand the 1 against SBD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the 1 to SBD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SBD, impacting the conversion rate even if 1 stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the 1 to SBD exchange rate?
1 halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the 1 to SBD rate.
Can I compare the 1 to SBD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the 1 to SBD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the 1 to SBD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the 1 price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the 1 to SBD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SBD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target 1 to SBD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences 1 and the Solomon Islands Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both 1 and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting 1 to SBD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SBD into 1 of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is 1 to SBD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor 1 prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, 1 to SBD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the 1 to SBD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SBD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive 1 to SBD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
1 News and Market Updates
SUI Eyes $10: Can $1.18 Support Hold for a Breakout?
TLDR: SUI trades above a major Fibonacci zone, keeping the chart structure intact for potential upward movement. Buyers defended the $1.18–$1.57 region, forming a rebound that may support a broader recovery trend. Wedge compression signals an upcoming decisive move as price meets descending resistance and rising support. Rising trading volumes and new ETF filings increase [...] The post SUI Eyes $10: Can $1.18 Support Hold for a Breakout? appeared first on Blockonomi.2025/12/06
XRP ETFs Hit $1 Billion Milestone, What Comes Next?
The post XRP ETFs Hit $1 Billion Milestone, What Comes Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $1 billion reached What’s coming? Recent data suggest XRP ETFs are among the fastest-growing crypto-asset vehicles, surpassing the $1 billion milestone in under a month, indicating significant acceptance in traditional finance markets. November saw a flood of XRP ETFs with Canary Capital, Franklin Templeton, Bitwise and Grayscale launching in the month. Amplify ETFs, which manages more than $16 billion in assets under management, also launched an XRP covered-call ETF, referred to as the first XRP-based option income ETF. Rex Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) launched earlier in September as the first U.S. listed XRP ETF, albeit under the 40 act wrapper. $1 billion reached XPMarket, an XRP Ledger-based platform that tracks existing and upcoming spot and leveraged XRP ETFs, reveals the latest milestone achieved by XRP funds. In a tweet, XPMarket stated that XRP ETFs have surpassed $1 billion in holdings in less than a month. XPMarket tracks XRP spot ETFs, including Rex Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR), Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP), Canary XRP ETF (XRPC), Franklin XRP ETF (XRPZ), Grayscale XRP trust (GXRP) and Amplify XRP ETF (XRPM). The platform also tracks leveraged XRP ETFs, including Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP (XXRP), 2x XRP ETF (XRPT) and Volatility Shares XRP ETF (XRPI). What’s coming? XRP ETFs continue to attract inflows, sustaining their strong post-launch run. XRP funds, including those from Canary Capital, Grayscale, Bitwise and Franklin Templeton, accounted for a total net inflow of $897.35 million, according to SoSo data, indicating XRP’s acceptance and liquidity in traditional finance markets. XPMarkets says that the best part of XRP ETF growth is that these are only a fraction of funds that have gone live. In the days ahead, 21Shares, CoinShares and WisdomTree are expected to roll out their own XRP exchange-traded funds. XPMarkets noted that while BlackRock and Fidelity have launched BTC and…2025/12/06
Bitcoin Bounces at $88K, But Can It Reclaim $90K?
The post Bitcoin Bounces at $88K, But Can It Reclaim $90K? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin bounced at $88K but must reclaim $90K or risk dropping back to $84K. On-chain data shows weaker capital inflows as price climbs, mirroring the 2021 pattern. $86K–$87.5K remains key support—losing it could open downside to deeper zones. Bitcoin Bounces at $88K, But Can It Reclaim $90K? Bitcoin tested the $88,000 level after facing resistance near $93,000 to $95,000. The price bounced off support and was trading around $89,587.88. The move follows a weekly drop of 1.2% and a daily loss of 2.1%, based on the latest data. Charts shared by Ted show $90,000 as a key level. “Bitcoin now needs to reclaim the $90,000 level for some upside,” Ted noted. If this level is broken, the next price zones to watch are around $92,000 and $94,000. These levels have shown past selling activity. If BTC stays below $90,000, it could fall back into the $87,000–$88,000 area again. Source: Ted/X Support Zone at $86K–$87.5K Remains in Focus Crypto candy pointed out that Bitcoin dropped close to $86,000–$87,500 after the rejection from the recent highs. This range is acting as a support zone. “If the 86k–87.5k zone holds, then we may see BTC at 93k–95k or a higher level again,” the tweet said. A break below that range could lead to more selling. $BTC BTC is moving exactly as expected. It got rejected from the 93k-95k zone and nearly dropped to the mentioned zone of 86k-87.5k. As mentioned earlier, if the 86k-87.5k zone holds, then we may see BTC at 93k-95k or a higher level again. However, if it fails to sustain then… https://t.co/W16NruVLmT pic.twitter.com/1TLbVKZgqD — Crypto Candy🔥💎 (@cryptocandy24x) December 6, 2025 The shared chart shows price reacting near this support. If it breaks, deeper levels such as $84,000 or $82,000 may come into play. These levels previously saw…2025/12/06
Macroeconomic Outlook for Next Week: A highly controversial rate cut by the Federal Reserve is imminent, triggering significant volatility in gold prices.
PANews, December 6th - With US economic data such as the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls and PCE largely supporting expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week, Wall Street's panic came and went quickly, and investors returned to betting on low volatility and high certainty in risk assets. The Fed's interest rate decision will be the focus next week, and following recent weak US employment data, the market widely expects the Fed to lower interest rates. Here are the key points the market will be focusing on in the new week: At 0:00 on Tuesday, the US November New York Fed 1-year inflation forecast will be released. At 23:00 on Tuesday, the US October JOLTs job openings will be released. At 3:00 AM on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve FOMC will release its interest rate decision and summary of economic projections; at 3:30 AM, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will hold a press conference on monetary policy. At 21:30 on Thursday, the US initial jobless claims for the week ending December 6 and the US trade balance for September will be released. At 1:00 AM on Friday, the Federal Reserve will release data on the financial health of U.S. households in its Q3 2025 Flow of Funds report. At 21:00 on Friday, Paulson, a 2026 FOMC voting member and president of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, will speak on the economic outlook; at 21:30, Hamak, a 2026 FOMC voting member and president of the Cleveland Federal Reserve, will speak. At 11:35 p.m. on Friday, Chicago Federal Reserve President Goolsby participated in a moderator's dialogue before the 39th annual economic outlook symposium of the Chicago Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve's September dot plot hinted at two rate cuts in 2026. In contrast, the market currently expects 63 basis points of easing in 2026, meaning a greater likelihood of three rate cuts next year.2025/12/06
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.