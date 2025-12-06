Macroeconomic Outlook for Next Week: A highly controversial rate cut by the Federal Reserve is imminent, triggering significant volatility in gold prices.

PANews, December 6th - With US economic data such as the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls and PCE largely supporting expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week, Wall Street's panic came and went quickly, and investors returned to betting on low volatility and high certainty in risk assets. The Fed's interest rate decision will be the focus next week, and following recent weak US employment data, the market widely expects the Fed to lower interest rates. Here are the key points the market will be focusing on in the new week: At 0:00 on Tuesday, the US November New York Fed 1-year inflation forecast will be released. At 23:00 on Tuesday, the US October JOLTs job openings will be released. At 3:00 AM on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve FOMC will release its interest rate decision and summary of economic projections; at 3:30 AM, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will hold a press conference on monetary policy. At 21:30 on Thursday, the US initial jobless claims for the week ending December 6 and the US trade balance for September will be released. At 1:00 AM on Friday, the Federal Reserve will release data on the financial health of U.S. households in its Q3 2025 Flow of Funds report. At 21:00 on Friday, Paulson, a 2026 FOMC voting member and president of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, will speak on the economic outlook; at 21:30, Hamak, a 2026 FOMC voting member and president of the Cleveland Federal Reserve, will speak. At 11:35 p.m. on Friday, Chicago Federal Reserve President Goolsby participated in a moderator's dialogue before the 39th annual economic outlook symposium of the Chicago Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve's September dot plot hinted at two rate cuts in 2026. In contrast, the market currently expects 63 basis points of easing in 2026, meaning a greater likelihood of three rate cuts next year.