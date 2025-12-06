Bitcoin Bounces at $88K, But Can It Reclaim $90K?

The post Bitcoin Bounces at $88K, But Can It Reclaim $90K? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin bounced at $88K but must reclaim $90K or risk dropping back to $84K. On-chain data shows weaker capital inflows as price climbs, mirroring the 2021 pattern. $86K–$87.5K remains key support—losing it could open downside to deeper zones. Bitcoin Bounces at $88K, But Can It Reclaim $90K? Bitcoin tested the $88,000 level after facing resistance near $93,000 to $95,000. The price bounced off support and was trading around $89,587.88. The move follows a weekly drop of 1.2% and a daily loss of 2.1%, based on the latest data. Charts shared by Ted show $90,000 as a key level. “Bitcoin now needs to reclaim the $90,000 level for some upside,” Ted noted. If this level is broken, the next price zones to watch are around $92,000 and $94,000. These levels have shown past selling activity. If BTC stays below $90,000, it could fall back into the $87,000–$88,000 area again. Source: Ted/X Support Zone at $86K–$87.5K Remains in Focus Crypto candy pointed out that Bitcoin dropped close to $86,000–$87,500 after the rejection from the recent highs. This range is acting as a support zone. “If the 86k–87.5k zone holds, then we may see BTC at 93k–95k or a higher level again,” the tweet said. A break below that range could lead to more selling. $BTC BTC is moving exactly as expected. It got rejected from the 93k-95k zone and nearly dropped to the mentioned zone of 86k-87.5k. As mentioned earlier, if the 86k-87.5k zone holds, then we may see BTC at 93k-95k or a higher level again. However, if it fails to sustain then… https://t.co/W16NruVLmT pic.twitter.com/1TLbVKZgqD — Crypto Candy🔥💎 (@cryptocandy24x) December 6, 2025 The shared chart shows price reacting near this support. If it breaks, deeper levels such as $84,000 or $82,000 may come into play. These levels previously saw…