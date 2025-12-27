1INCH to Canadian Dollar Conversion Table
1INCH to CAD Conversion Table
- 1 1INCH0.20 CAD
- 2 1INCH0.40 CAD
- 3 1INCH0.61 CAD
- 4 1INCH0.81 CAD
- 5 1INCH1.01 CAD
- 6 1INCH1.21 CAD
- 7 1INCH1.42 CAD
- 8 1INCH1.62 CAD
- 9 1INCH1.82 CAD
- 10 1INCH2.02 CAD
- 50 1INCH10.12 CAD
- 100 1INCH20.24 CAD
- 1,000 1INCH202.39 CAD
- 5,000 1INCH1,011.94 CAD
- 10,000 1INCH2,023.87 CAD
The table above displays real-time 1INCH to Canadian Dollar (1INCH to CAD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 1INCH to 10,000 1INCH. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked 1INCH amounts using the latest CAD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom 1INCH to CAD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
CAD to 1INCH Conversion Table
- 1 CAD4.941 1INCH
- 2 CAD9.882 1INCH
- 3 CAD14.82 1INCH
- 4 CAD19.76 1INCH
- 5 CAD24.70 1INCH
- 6 CAD29.64 1INCH
- 7 CAD34.58 1INCH
- 8 CAD39.52 1INCH
- 9 CAD44.46 1INCH
- 10 CAD49.41 1INCH
- 50 CAD247.05 1INCH
- 100 CAD494.1 1INCH
- 1,000 CAD4,941 1INCH
- 5,000 CAD24,705 1INCH
- 10,000 CAD49,410 1INCH
The table above shows real-time Canadian Dollar to 1INCH (CAD to 1INCH) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 CAD to 10,000 CAD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much 1INCH you can get at current rates based on commonly used CAD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
1INCH (1INCH) is currently trading at C$ 0.20 CAD , reflecting a -0.26% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at C$-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of C$-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated 1INCH Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-0.26%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The 1INCH to CAD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track 1INCH's fluctuations against CAD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current 1INCH price.
1INCH to CAD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 1INCH = 0.20 CAD | 1 CAD = 4.941 1INCH
Today, the exchange rate for 1 1INCH to CAD is 0.20 CAD.
Buying 5 1INCH will cost 1.01 CAD and 10 1INCH is valued at 2.02 CAD.
1 CAD can be traded for 4.941 1INCH.
50 CAD can be converted to 247.05 1INCH, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 1INCH to CAD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.26%, reaching a high of -- CAD and a low of -- CAD.
One month ago, the value of 1 1INCH was -- CAD, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, 1INCH has changed by -- CAD, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About 1INCH (1INCH)
Now that you have calculated the price of 1INCH (1INCH), you can learn more about 1INCH directly at MEXC. Learn about 1INCH past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy 1INCH, trading pairs, and more.
1INCH to CAD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, 1INCH (1INCH) has fluctuated between -- CAD and -- CAD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.19760100936805652 CAD to a high of 0.21360053746221755 CAD. You can view detailed 1INCH to CAD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|C$ 0.2
|C$ 0.2
|C$ 0.27
|C$ 0.36
|Low
|C$ 0.19
|C$ 0.19
|C$ 0.19
|C$ 0.13
|Average
|C$ 0.19
|C$ 0.19
|C$ 0.21
|C$ 0.24
|Volatility
|+5.29%
|+7.63%
|+31.40%
|+68.06%
|Change
|-2.18%
|-3.58%
|-26.16%
|-39.90%
1INCH Price Forecast in CAD for 2026 and 2030
1INCH’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential 1INCH to CAD forecasts for the coming years:
1INCH Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, 1INCH could reach approximately C$0.21 CAD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
1INCH Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, 1INCH may rise to around C$0.26 CAD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our 1INCH Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
1INCH Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
1INCH/USDT
|Trade
1INCH/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of 1INCH Spot trading pairs, covering markets where 1INCH is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell 1INCH at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
1INCHUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore 1INCH Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of 1INCH futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy 1INCH
Looking to add 1INCH to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy 1INCH › or Get started now ›
1INCH and CAD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
1INCH (1INCH) vs USD: Market Comparison
1INCH Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.148
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including 1INCH, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to CAD, the USD price of 1INCH remains the primary market benchmark.
[1INCH Price] [1INCH to USD]
Canadian Dollar (CAD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (CAD/USD): 0.732008154570842
- 7-Day Change: +2.31%
- 30-Day Trend: +2.31%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger CAD means you will pay less to get the same amount of 1INCH.
- A weaker CAD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy 1INCH securely with CAD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the 1INCH to CAD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between 1INCH (1INCH) and Canadian Dollar (CAD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in 1INCH, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the 1INCH to CAD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and CAD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. CAD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence CAD's strength. When CAD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like 1INCH, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like 1INCH, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for 1INCH may rise, impacting its conversion to CAD.
Convert 1INCH to CAD Instantly
Use our real-time 1INCH to CAD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert 1INCH to CAD?
Enter the Amount of 1INCH
Start by entering how much 1INCH you want to convert into CAD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live 1INCH to CAD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date 1INCH to CAD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about 1INCH and CAD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add 1INCH to your portfolio? Learn how to buy 1INCH with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the 1INCH to CAD exchange rate calculated?
The 1INCH to CAD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of 1INCH (often in USD or USDT), converted to CAD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the 1INCH to CAD rate change so frequently?
1INCH to CAD rate changes so frequently because both 1INCH and Canadian Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed 1INCH to CAD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the 1INCH to CAD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the 1INCH to CAD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert 1INCH to CAD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my 1INCH to CAD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of 1INCH against CAD over time?
You can understand the 1INCH against CAD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the 1INCH to CAD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken CAD, impacting the conversion rate even if 1INCH stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the 1INCH to CAD exchange rate?
1INCH halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the 1INCH to CAD rate.
Can I compare the 1INCH to CAD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the 1INCH to CAD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the 1INCH to CAD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the 1INCH price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the 1INCH to CAD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but CAD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target 1INCH to CAD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences 1INCH and the Canadian Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both 1INCH and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting 1INCH to CAD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your CAD into 1INCH of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is 1INCH to CAD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor 1INCH prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, 1INCH to CAD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the 1INCH to CAD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen CAD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive 1INCH to CAD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
1INCH News and Market Updates
Binance UNI Inflows Signal Potential Selling as Altcoins Like SHIB See Outflows
The post Binance UNI Inflows Signal Potential Selling as Altcoins Like SHIB See Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Binance altcoin netflow reveals strong inflows for UNI and SNX, signaling potential short-term trading activity, while 1INCH, SHIB, LINK, and CRV experience significant outflows indicating long-term accumulation strategies among traders. UNI Inflows on Binance: Over 7.2 million UNI tokens entered exchange wallets in the past week, suggesting traders are preparing for increased liquidity and possible […] Source: https://en.coinotag.com/binance-uni-inflows-signal-potential-selling-as-altcoins-like-shib-see-outflows2025/11/26
Upbit will begin phased resumption of deposit and withdrawal services on December 1st.
PANews reported on November 30th that South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit officially announced that deposit and withdrawal functions will be restored in phases starting at 1 PM on Monday, December 1st, 2025. Initially, the restored functions will be for network digital assets whose wallet system has passed inspection and whose deposit and withdrawal security has been confirmed, including Akash Network digital assets AKT, Ethereum ecosystem assets: 1INCH, AAVE, ADT, etc. Due to security vulnerability fixes and wallet system maintenance, all digital assets will require a new deposit address. Previously, Upbit suspended deposits and withdrawals due to the theft of $36.8 million worth of Solana network assets.2025/11/30
Upbit Resumes Deposits and Withdrawals in Stages Starting Dec 1, 2025, AKT Becomes First Restored Asset After Security Upgrades
The post Upbit Resumes Deposits and Withdrawals in Stages Starting Dec 1, 2025, AKT Becomes First Restored Asset After Security Upgrades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Upbit has announced that deposits and withdrawals will resume in staged phases, with activity slated to begin at 1:00 PM on December 1, 2025. The initial restoration targets network assets whose wallet systems have passed security checks, including Akash Network’s AKT and Ethereum‑ecosystem tokens such as 1INCH, AAVE, and ADT, among others. This staged restart is driven by targeted security fixes and wallet‑system maintenance, which require every asset to migrate to a new deposit address. In context, Upbit previously halted deposits and withdrawals after a Solana asset breach valued at $36.8 million, a reminder of the importance of robust custody controls. Users should verify updated addresses and monitor funding status, as the phased return aims to minimize operational risk while restoring liquidity. Traders should stay aligned with official Upbit announcements and ensure wallet compatibility for AKT, 1INCH, AAVE, and ADT. Source: https://en.coinotag.com/breakingnews/upbit-resumes-deposits-and-withdrawals-in-stages-starting-dec-1-2025-akt-becomes-first-restored-asset-after-security-upgrades2025/11/30
Why Buy 1INCH with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy 1INCH.
Join millions of users and buy 1INCH with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.