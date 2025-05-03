Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
1INCH Price(1INCH)
The current price of 1INCH (1INCH) today is 0.1971 USD with a current market cap of $ 273.25M USD. 1INCH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 1INCH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 660.68K USD
- 1INCH price change within the day is -2.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.39B USD
Get real-time price updates of the 1INCH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 1INCH price information.
Track the price changes of 1INCH for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.004681
|-2.32%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0132
|+7.17%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0335
|-14.53%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0548
|-21.76%
Today, 1INCH recorded a change of $ -0.004681 (-2.32%), reflecting its latest market activity.1INCH 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0132 (+7.17%), showing the token's short-term performance.1INCH 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, 1INCH saw a change of $ -0.0335 (-14.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.1INCH 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0548 (-21.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of 1INCH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.46%
-2.32%
-0.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The 1INCH is a functional token issued by the 1INCH trading platform. The purpose of the 1INCH is to ensure that the agreement on the aggregator is integrated to maintain a permiscible state, to protect the development ecosystem and to reward governance, and also to staking for network security. 1Inch stresses that 1Inch is not an investment, but a tool to help the platform build a decentralized, permissively licensed network. 1Inch stressed that the 1Inch tokens would not be sold to users, but as a reward for using the 1Inch, and said the system would be a virtuous circle from which users could benefit.
1INCH is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your 1INCH investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check 1INCH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about 1INCH on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your 1INCH buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as 1INCH, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of 1INCH? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our 1INCH price prediction page.
Tracing 1INCH's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing 1INCH's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our 1INCH price history page.
Looking for how to buy 1INCH? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase 1INCH on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 1INCH to VND
₫5,186.6865
|1 1INCH to AUD
A$0.305505
|1 1INCH to GBP
￡0.147825
|1 1INCH to EUR
€0.173448
|1 1INCH to USD
$0.1971
|1 1INCH to MYR
RM0.841617
|1 1INCH to TRY
₺7.602147
|1 1INCH to JPY
¥28.55979
|1 1INCH to RUB
₽16.298199
|1 1INCH to INR
₹16.680573
|1 1INCH to IDR
Rp3,231.147024
|1 1INCH to KRW
₩276.050376
|1 1INCH to PHP
₱10.970586
|1 1INCH to EGP
￡E.10.002825
|1 1INCH to BRL
R$1.113615
|1 1INCH to CAD
C$0.271998
|1 1INCH to BDT
৳24.02649
|1 1INCH to NGN
₦315.864576
|1 1INCH to UAH
₴8.19936
|1 1INCH to VES
Bs17.3448
|1 1INCH to PKR
Rs55.566432
|1 1INCH to KZT
₸101.439486
|1 1INCH to THB
฿6.52401
|1 1INCH to TWD
NT$6.052941
|1 1INCH to AED
د.إ0.723357
|1 1INCH to CHF
Fr0.161622
|1 1INCH to HKD
HK$1.527525
|1 1INCH to MAD
.د.م1.825146
|1 1INCH to MXN
$3.859218
For a more in-depth understanding of 1INCH, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
