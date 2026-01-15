Aureq Price Today

The live Aureq (AUREQ) price today is $ 0.0000003365, with a 4.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current AUREQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000003365 per AUREQ.

Aureq currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AUREQ. During the last 24 hours, AUREQ traded between $ 0.0000003153 (low) and $ 0.0000003935 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AUREQ moved +0.59% in the last hour and -46.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 108.96K.

Aureq (AUREQ) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 108.96K$ 108.96K $ 108.96K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 100.95K$ 100.95K $ 100.95K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 300,000,000,000 300,000,000,000 300,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Aureq is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 108.96K. The circulating supply of AUREQ is --, with a total supply of 300000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.95K.