1DEV is the Phase 1 activation token for QNET (Quantum Network), an experimental post-quantum blockchain research project. Built as an SPL token on Solana, 1DEV serves as a burn-to-activate mechanism for nodes in the upcoming QNET blockchain. The project demonstrates how modern AI tools enable independent developers to create advanced blockchain technology. 1DEV holders can burn their tokens to activate nodes in QNET's innovative network, which features post-quantum cryptography using CRYSTALS-Dilithium signatures and a unique reputation-based consensus system that eliminates traditional staking requirements.

