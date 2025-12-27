Double Zero climbs 10% after 25% drop – 2Z’s turnaround begins?

Double Zero, the infrastructure blockchain, could be witnessing a turnaround after a month-long decline that saw its value drop by 25%. Recent data showed that its performance has been growing steadily, with a 10% gain in the past day. However, this sentiment does not align with all market participants. 2Z's gains attract renewed interest There has been a significant increase in interest around DoubleZero [2Z] recently, which AMBCrypto traced to the asset's notable performance over the past day. However, the Community Sentiment reading on CoinMarketCap showed inconsistencies, and the sample size did not confirm the claim that "100% of investors were bullish." Source: CoinMarketCap Even so, rising participation supported the recent bounce. By press time, holder count climbed to 6,100 and set a new peak. This growth hinted at recovering confidence and a potential supply squeeze if accumulation continued. Not every trader agrees A segment of the market remained bearish on 2Z, increasing the likelihood that the month-long downtrend could continue. Analysis of Derivative market data revealed a negative Open Interest-Weighted Funding Rate. When this indicator turns negative, it implies that more open contracts come from traders who anticipate a possible price drop. Source: CoinGlass This bearish sentiment has also strengthened alongside capital inflows worth $4.3 million. If this trend continues, it may indicate that more investors expect a further decline in upcoming trading sessions. 2Z's next move will determine the trend 2Z traded near a key resistance zone on the 1-day chart. A clean break above this area could confirm a bullish shift and open the path toward $0.28. On top of that, the downtrend line still capped upside attempts. However, a rejection at resistance would strengthen bearish control and extend the decline. Source: TradingView Chaikin Money Flow printed a negative reading of near -0.37, which showed distribution outweighed…