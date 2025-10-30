ExchangeDEX+
The live DoubleZero price today is 0.1659 USD. Track real-time 2Z to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore 2Z price trend easily at MEXC now.

DoubleZero Price(2Z)

1 2Z to USD Live Price:

$0.1658
-3.60%1D
USD
DoubleZero (2Z) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-03 18:48:35 (UTC+8)

DoubleZero (2Z) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1554
24H Low
$ 0.1805
24H High

$ 0.1554
$ 0.1805
$ 0.7501993077269953
$ 0.16313724047872777
+0.36%

-3.59%

-29.47%

-29.47%

DoubleZero (2Z) real-time price is $ 0.1659. Over the past 24 hours, 2Z traded between a low of $ 0.1554 and a high of $ 0.1805, showing active market volatility. 2Z's all-time high price is $ 0.7501993077269953, while its all-time low price is $ 0.16313724047872777.

In terms of short-term performance, 2Z has changed by +0.36% over the past hour, -3.59% over 24 hours, and -29.47% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DoubleZero (2Z) Market Information

No.93

$ 575.91M
$ 268.68K
$ 1.66B
3.47B
10,000,000,000
9,999,967,122.3
34.71%

0.01%

SOL

The current Market Cap of DoubleZero is $ 575.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 268.68K. The circulating supply of 2Z is 3.47B, with a total supply of 9999967122.3. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.66B.

DoubleZero (2Z) Price History USD

Track the price changes of DoubleZero for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.006192-3.59%
30 Days$ -0.331-66.62%
60 Days$ -0.0341-17.05%
90 Days$ -0.0341-17.05%
DoubleZero Price Change Today

Today, 2Z recorded a change of $ -0.006192 (-3.59%), reflecting its latest market activity.

DoubleZero 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.331 (-66.62%), showing the token's short-term performance.

DoubleZero 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 2Z saw a change of $ -0.0341 (-17.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

DoubleZero 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0341 (-17.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of DoubleZero (2Z)?

Check out the DoubleZero Price History page now.

What is DoubleZero (2Z)

DoubleZero is a decentralized framework for creating and managing high-performance decentralized networks, optimized for distributed systems like blockchains.

DoubleZero is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DoubleZero investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check 2Z staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about DoubleZero on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DoubleZero buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

DoubleZero Price Prediction (USD)

How much will DoubleZero (2Z) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your DoubleZero (2Z) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for DoubleZero.

Check the DoubleZero price prediction now!

DoubleZero (2Z) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DoubleZero (2Z) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 2Z token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy DoubleZero (2Z)

Looking for how to buy DoubleZero? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DoubleZero on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

2Z to Local Currencies

1 DoubleZero(2Z) to VND
4,365.6585
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to AUD
A$0.252168
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to GBP
0.126084
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to EUR
0.142674
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to USD
$0.1659
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to MYR
RM0.695121
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to TRY
6.976095
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to JPY
¥25.5486
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to ARS
ARS$240.085503
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to RUB
13.4379
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to INR
14.721966
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to IDR
Rp2,764.998894
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to PHP
9.759897
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to EGP
￡E.7.842093
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to BRL
R$0.89586
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to CAD
C$0.23226
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to BDT
20.37252
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to NGN
240.782283
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to COP
$643.021764
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to ZAR
R.2.87007
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to UAH
6.986049
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to TZS
T.Sh.409.628667
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to VES
Bs36.6639
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to CLP
$156.4437
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to PKR
Rs47.210163
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to KZT
88.290321
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to THB
฿5.390091
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to TWD
NT$5.124651
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to AED
د.إ0.608853
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to CHF
Fr0.13272
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to HKD
HK$1.289043
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to AMD
֏63.757029
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to MAD
.د.م1.54287
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to MXN
$3.072468
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to SAR
ريال0.622125
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to ETB
Br25.684638
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to KES
KSh21.489027
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to JOD
د.أ0.1176231
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to PLN
0.612171
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to RON
лв0.731619
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to SEK
kr1.57605
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to BGN
лв0.280371
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to HUF
Ft55.745718
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to CZK
3.505467
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to KWD
د.ك0.0509313
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to ILS
0.539175
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to BOB
Bs1.151346
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to AZN
0.28203
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to TJS
SM1.534575
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to GEL
0.449589
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to AOA
Kz151.229463
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to BHD
.د.ب0.0623784
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to BMD
$0.1659
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to DKK
kr1.075032
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to HNL
L4.384737
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to MUR
7.621446
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to NAD
$2.889978
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to NOK
kr1.677249
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to NZD
$0.288666
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to PAB
B/.0.1659
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to PGK
K0.701757
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to QAR
ر.ق0.607194
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to RSD
дин.16.881984
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to UZS
soʻm1,998.794721
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to ALL
L13.957167
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to ANG
ƒ0.296961
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to AWG
ƒ0.296961
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to BBD
$0.3318
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to BAM
KM0.280371
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to BIF
Fr489.2391
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to BND
$0.21567
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to BSD
$0.1659
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to JMD
$26.758011
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to KHR
668.950275
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to KMF
Fr70.6734
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to LAK
3,606.521667
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to LKR
රු50.74881
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to MDL
L2.821959
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to MGA
Ar747.29655
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to MOP
P1.333836
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to MVR
2.53827
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to MWK
MK289.024344
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to MZN
MT10.60101
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to NPR
रु23.645727
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to PYG
1,176.5628
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to RWF
Fr242.0481
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to SBD
$1.365357
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to SCR
2.463615
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to SRD
$6.38715
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to SVC
$1.458261
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to SZL
L2.889978
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to TMT
m0.58065
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to TND
د.ت0.4918935
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to TTD
$1.12812
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to UGX
Sh579.9864
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to XAF
Fr94.3971
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to XCD
$0.44793
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to XOF
Fr94.3971
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to XPF
Fr17.0877
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to BWP
P2.237991
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to BZD
$0.335118
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to CVE
$15.891561
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to DJF
Fr29.5302
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to DOP
$10.712163
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to DZD
د.ج21.679812
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to FJD
$0.376593
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to GNF
Fr1,442.5005
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to GTQ
Q1.27743
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to GYD
$34.882134
1 DoubleZero(2Z) to ISK
kr20.9034

DoubleZero Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DoubleZero, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DoubleZero Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DoubleZero

How much is DoubleZero (2Z) worth today?
The live 2Z price in USD is 0.1659 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current 2Z to USD price?
The current price of 2Z to USD is $ 0.1659. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of DoubleZero?
The market cap for 2Z is $ 575.91M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of 2Z?
The circulating supply of 2Z is 3.47B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of 2Z?
2Z achieved an ATH price of 0.7501993077269953 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of 2Z?
2Z saw an ATL price of 0.16313724047872777 USD.
What is the trading volume of 2Z?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for 2Z is $ 268.68K USD.
Will 2Z go higher this year?
2Z might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out 2Z price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

