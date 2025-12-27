The post Altcoins Resume Bullish Ascent Above Their Recent Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. // Price Reading time: 5 min Published: Dec 09, 2025 at 19:14 The top-performing altcoins are moving past the 21-day SMA barrier and entering the bullish trend zone. However, the 50-day SMA barrier has made it more difficult for cryptocurrencies to fully recover, resulting in confined price movement. DoubleZero DoubleZero (2Z) has recovered from its previous decline, surpassing the 21-day SMA barrier. Bullish momentum peaked at $0.1484 before pulling back, as buyers were unable to sustain positive momentum above the $0.1400 high. Today, the cryptocurrency price has retraced to the 21-day SMA support. The current uptrend will resume if the altcoin retraces and remains above the 21-day SMA support. A breach above the $0.1400 level will propel the altcoin to a high of $0.20. However, a break below the 21-day SMA support will send the altcoin back to its low of $0.101. 2Z is the top-performing cryptocurrency. The current price: $0.1293 Market capitalization: $449,168,854.35 Trading volume: $42,241,892.53 7-day gain: 32% Sui Sui (SUI) has recovered and broken through the 21-day SMA barrier. Following the recent slump, the cryptocurrency price has remained above the $0.30 support level since November 21. However, the upward trend has stalled as the price breaks above the 21-day SMA resistance. SUI is currently trading above the 21-day SMA support but below the 50-day SMA resistance. A break above the 50-day SMA will signal the return of the uptrend. SUI is the second-best-performing cryptocurrency. The current price: $1.59 Market capitalization: $5,946,796,393.07 Trading volume: $741,094,205.12 7-day gain: 18.11% …

The post Double Zero climbs 10% after 25% drop – 2Z’s turnaround begins? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Double Zero, the infrastructure blockchain, could be witnessing a turnaround after a month-long decline that saw its value drop by 25%. Recent data showed that its performance has been growing steadily, with a 10% gain in the past day. However, this sentiment does not align with all market participants. 2Z’s gains attract renewed interest There has been a significant increase in interest around DoubleZero [2Z] recently, which AMBCrypto traced to the asset’s notable performance over the past day. However, the Community Sentiment reading on CoinMarketCap showed inconsistencies, and the sample size did not confirm the claim that “100% of investors were bullish.” Source: CoinMarketCap Even so, rising participation supported the recent bounce. By press time, holder count climbed to 6,100 and set a new peak. This growth hinted at recovering confidence and a potential supply squeeze if accumulation continued. Not every trader agrees A segment of the market remained bearish on 2Z, increasing the likelihood that the month-long downtrend could continue. Analysis of Derivative market data revealed a negative Open Interest-Weighted Funding Rate. When this indicator turns negative, it implies that more open contracts come from traders who anticipate a possible price drop. Source: CoinGlass This bearish sentiment has also strengthened alongside capital inflows worth $4.3 million. If this trend continues, it may indicate that more investors expect a further decline in upcoming trading sessions. 2Z’s next move will determine the trend 2Z traded near a key resistance zone on the 1-day chart. A clean break above this area could confirm a bullish shift and open the path toward $0.28. On top of that, the downtrend line still capped upside attempts. However, a rejection at resistance would strengthen bearish control and extend the decline. Source: TradingView Chaikin Money Flow printed a negative reading of near -0.37, which showed distribution outweighed…

The post OKX Introduces Margin Trading and Flexible Loan for 2Z, ZORA, and VIRTUAL Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Dec 04, 2025 14:47 OKX is set to launch margin trading, Simple Earn, and Flexible Loan services for 2Z, ZORA, and VIRTUAL tokens, enhancing its trading offerings. In a significant update to its trading platform, OKX has announced the launch of margin trading, Simple Earn, and Flexible Loan services for the cryptocurrencies 2Z, ZORA, and VIRTUAL. This development is scheduled to go live at 10:30 UTC on December 4, 2025, according to OKX. Expanded Trading Options The introduction of these new trading options allows users to engage in margin trading with the pairs 2Z/USDT, ZORA/USDT, and VIRTUAL/USDT. This move is part of OKX’s broader strategy to enhance its trading ecosystem, offering users more flexibility and opportunities to maximize their trading strategies. Simple Earn and Flexible Loan Services Alongside margin trading, OKX is also rolling out Simple Earn and Flexible Loan services for these tokens. These features are designed to provide users with the ability to earn on their crypto holdings and access loans in a flexible manner. Users interested in these services can find more details on the Simple Earn and Flexible Loan pages on OKX’s website following the official listing. Platform and API Integration This update is applicable across all interfaces, including the web, app, and API, ensuring that users can access these new features seamlessly, regardless of their preferred method of trading. OKX continues to enhance its platform to cater to the diverse needs of its global user base. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, platforms like OKX are making significant strides in providing comprehensive trading solutions that meet the growing demand for varied financial products in the digital asset space. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/okx-introduces-margin-trading-flexible-loan-2z-zora-virtual-tokens

